Mzansi Congratulates Master KG on Bagging Another International Award: Ke Star

- Once again, Master KG has won an award internationally for his hit song Jerusalema and is doing Mzansi proud

- The Limpopo-born musician is receiving recognition abroad for the work he's been doing and everyone loves that for him

- However, a few Mzansi social media users pointed out that Master KG is not being showed love in local award ceremonies

Master KG just keeps on doing great things and has won yet another international award for his hit song Jerusalema. The song has over 300 million views and has been played over one billion times on TikTok.

The record producer never imagined he would be so successful but he keeps getting accolades to pack up his talent. Master KG has won an award for the Global Record of the Year from The African Global Music Awards.

Mzansi is proud of Master KG for bagging another award and working hard.

Source: Twitter

Social media users have been showing him love for bagging yet another award. The 25-year-old is working on some great things too and recently teamed up with Akon and David Guetta to make a new fire record.

Mzansi music lovers have been giving Master KG his flowers

Mzansi is so proud of Master KG and how far he has come in his career. He has some other hit songs as well. Check out the reactions below:

@DonVuyo95 commented:

"Then SAMAs had the nerve to act like he doesn't even exist."

@ymogwere said:

"Can we officially declare Master KG RSA's Minister of Arts and Culture."

@HlopheCebo commented:

"Congratulations are in order indeed, well done."

Master KG is working on a record with some international stars

Briefly News previously reported that Master KG dropped a jam with David Guetta and Akon. Master KG is flying the Mzansi flag across international waters once again.

The music producer announced that he was releasing new music soon and he was featuring none other than international acts David Guetta and Akon. The song was released on Friday, 28 May and was to commemorate Africa Day, which was celebrated on Tuesday, 25 May.

Taking to social media, Master KG tweeted:

“HAPPY #AFRICADAY. Proud to announce my collaboration with @davidguetta & @Akon to celebrate this beautiful occasion. Unite the world with love, stay safe & Shine Your Light!”

