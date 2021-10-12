A man named Gregory Da Silva has been recognised by Guinness World Records for balancing 735 eggs on his hat

Gregory, who is from Benin Republic, could be seen in a video displaying his amazing skill which wowed Guinness World Records (GWR)

Apart from impressing GWR with his skill, Gregory also wowed many social media users, some of whom described the man's skill as "eggcellent"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A man from the Republic of Benin identified as Gregory Da Silva has been recognised by Guinness World Records (GWR) for carrying 735 eggs on a single hat.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @guinnessworldrecords, the man could be seen on a stage balancing the hundreds of eggs on his hat.

Gregory Da Silva has wowed many on social media with his skill. Photo credit: @guinnessworldrecords

Source: UGC

Captioning the video, GWR wrote:

"Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media reacts

Reacting to Gregory's skill, an Instagram user with the handle @razmqtaz said:

"Man they just givin awards for anything nowadays."

@silentsparrow21 wrote:

"This actually impressive."

@alajmix commented:

"Whats the point of this and a lot of other records? What value does it add to humanity? Or is it just Guinness business?"

@razmqtaz said:

"Man they just givin awards for anything nowadays."

@_ayushgautam_ wrote:

"Eggcellent."

Guinness recognises man for keeping 1,200 toy cars

Briefly News previously reported that a Mexican man identified as Jorge Arias was recognised by Guinness World Records for having in his possession 1,200 toy cars. Jorge has been featured in the Guinness World Records 2022 book with his colourful collection of Cars memorabilia.

Cars is a Disney hit movie produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released in 2006. Taking to its Instagram page to celebrate Jorge, GWR said the Mexican man became caught up in the magic of the movie.

100-Year-old powerlifter recognised by Guinness World Records

In similar news, a 100-year-old woman, Edith Murway-Traina, has continued to prove that old age shouldn't be a barrier to achieving success.

The great-great-grandma was recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest competitive female powerlifter.

Speaking with The Post, Edith said she always proves people wrong when they tell her she can't do something.

Source: Briefly.co.za