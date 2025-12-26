A visitor from Johannesburg shared his disbelief after witnessing broad daylight in the Mother City during the late evening hours

The humorous clip was shared on Instagram, where it resonated with residents and tourists alike who loved the man’s content

Social media users enjoyed his light-hearted comparison between the two cities while sharing their own experiences with summer days

A man on holiday in Cape Town with his wife pointed his camera at the bright sky over the Waterfront to show how light it was at 8 pm. Image: @zaafir_vally

The long summer days in the Western Cape provided a culture shock for a visitor accustomed to the earlier sunsets of Johannesburg.

The video was shared on Instagram by user @zaafir_vally and gained significant traction as viewers loved the relatable content and compared Cape Town’s beauty to Europe.

In the clip, the content creator is walking around the beautiful Waterfront with his wife while expressing total confusion at the bright sky. He notes that the clock had already struck 8 pm, yet the area resembled the middle of the day, with many people still strolling outside. He struggles to understand how such daylight was possible so late in the evening compared to his home in Johannesburg. The lively atmosphere of the tourist hub remained in full swing as if the night had not even begun.

The comparison between city life and parking fees

The man, Instagram user zaafir_vally, ended his walk by acknowledging that, while Cape Town enjoys the benefits of a late sunset, he still preferred his home city for other reasons. He jokingly bragged about not having to pay for street parking in Johannesburg, which is a major frustration point for people from outside the city.

Viewers agreed that the daylight hours in Cape Town feel like a different country entirely. Image: @zaafir_vally

SA loves the man’s content

The online community welcomed the man to the city, and many agreed that the late sunset is one of the most beautiful features of a Cape Town summer. Some viewers remarked that the scenery resembled Europe and mentioned how much they love the extended daylight hours. One user pointed out that he would be even more shocked in Paris, where the sun remains out until almost midnight during certain seasons.

User @aya69 said:

"It's December, don't ask questions, brah, just enjoy."

User @sunflower_version added:

"Cape Town is in a different time zone."

User @kamaldienrafeeqahh commented:

"Capetonian girl here. I grew up with 8 pm sunsets, nothing new. Love my city.

User @muaazjassat24 shared:

"We can all tell it's your first time in Cape Town. Wait till you go to Paris and the sun is out at midnight.

User @rochellemelendez0 said:

"I thought you were going to say you are in Europe. I didn't expect Cape Town 😂."

User @kinje1 commented:

"Look for a coffee club. You will be surprised 😂."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

