A young UCT medicine student shared a heartfelt video detailing the simple gesture that cured his homesickness: the warm and loving response of a Xhosa mother

The touching clip shared on TikTok garnered massive views and sparked a celebration of Xhosa hospitality across Mzansi

Social media users agreed with his observation, and many shared similar experiences of Xhosa mothers, making them feel at home in Cape Town

A KZN young man studying in Cape Town was moved by an Xhosa mom's warmth while interacting. Image: @nkanyisofanele_d

A UCT medicine student’s video about a simple interaction in Cape Town with an Xhosa mom who made him feel loved resonated with hundreds of viewers who had moved away from home to their provinces for work or study.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @nkanyisofanele_d, gained 75K views and 16K likes from viewers who shared the same sentiments, turning the comments section into a beautiful tribute to the warmth of Xhosa mothers.

The student, TikTok user @nkanyisofanele_d, began his video by acknowledging the shared feeling of homesickness experienced by those from outside Cape Town who had moved to the Mother City for their studies or careers. He then shared his personal solution to the loneliness. He recalled a recent moment when he thanked a Xhosa mother, and her immediate response was the gentle and loving phrase, “ndiyabonga ntanam” (thank you, my child).

The student is moved by a Cape Town mother

The student explained that this response immediately filled him with a feeling of warmth and affection. He noted that while he grew up knowing Xhosa people were outspoken, he now sees that this trait often pairs with great affection. He humorously suggested that Xhosa moms must have been taught the universal way to express love and respond kindly to children, regardless of their origins.

Social media users agreed with the young man and shared their own experiences with Xhosa moms. Image: @nkanyisofanele_d

SA reacts to the student’s video

The student’s comments section was quickly filled with positive reactions from social media users who mostly agreed with this statement. Many viewers shared their own beautiful experiences with Xhosa mothers, confirming that they are often made to feel completely at home, even if they are strangers.

Some affirmed that this hospitality was consistent, noting that the experience was the same with Xhosa people in the Eastern Cape as well. One mother in Cape Town was so moved by @nkanyisofanele_d’s post that she extended her kindness, telling the student to let her know whenever he missed home-cooked meals, promising to prepare them for him.

User @Mimi_mt🇿🇦 said:

"Xhosas are so welcoming 🥺 no one can ever convince me otherwise. Those people are warm for real. I'm Xhosa, but I'm always amazed by how Xhosa people would welcome you ❤️whether you are in the Western Cape or Eastern Cape. They will always take the cup in this country, full stop."

User @Rabstake shared:

"I'm a Venda lady who has been in the Eastern Cape for over 6 years now. I always tell people one thing about Xhosas: they are so loving. I feel at home here. They are also caring and sharing."

User @siphokazizuwakhec added:

"I am a mom in Cape Town, let me know when you miss home-cooked food, ndikuphekele mntanam

User @SimplyZaya_ shared:

"Stayed in Gqeberha for some time, and I felt this as well. I love Xhosa moms! 🥺 AmaXhosa nje in general."

User @MrsL commented:

"Those are our mothers. They still believe that a child is raised by a community. Those mothers will invite you to their homes without knowing and cook up a storm to feed you. They'll end up being your moms away from home. Thank you for the appreciation 😍."

User @Crois~en~toi said:

"It's in our blood. My kids' friends come for hugs, food, and after their nightlife, they come in early hours and sleep in my house, rather than their own homes."

Watch the TikTok video below:

