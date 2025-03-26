A Shona man stunned beachgoers in Cape Town, as he confidently walked on a thin wire, making it look like he was floating in the air

The jaw-dropping moment was captured on video and shared on TikTok where the talented man also showcased a dangerous trick and his impressive balancing skills

Social media users were blown away by his talent with many in awe of his skills, some reminiscing about childhood performances, and others praising the entertainment value

A man flexed his fire trick while casually walking on a thin high-wire like a pro. Image: @aphumelelestuurman

Source: TikTok

A man casually walking on a thin wire in Camps Bay had people doing double takes. The talented Shona performer was spotted balancing high above the ground, creating an illusion of floating.

The wild clip was shared on TikTok by @aphumelelestuurman and grabbed the attention of many viewers. The video received massive engagement, ranking in views and, likes and nearly 1.4K comments from impressed social media users.

Man balances on the wire while performing stunts

A daring man took his skills to another level by pulling off an insane tightrope stunt in the middle of Camps Bay. As he walked along the thin wire, he smoothly moved a burning stick around his body, showing off his fire tricks.

To prove just how much he had perfected his craft, he balanced on one leg, pulled off a little dance, and even walked backwards without missing a step. His performance had people in awe, and the vibe was pure entertainment. At one point, the stuntman noticed a woman filming him and asked her to share the video.

Watch the TikTok video here.

Mzansi is entertained by the stuntman

The video left social media buzzing, with many users shocked by the man's unique skills. Some questioned how he even discovered such talent, while others simply praised his performance.

Many recalled watching similar stunts at school back in the day, laughing at how they used to pay for such experiences. Others joked that anyone bored in Mzansi was bored by choice because the country is full of surprises.

A stuntman received much praise online for his talent after showing off a few tricks. Image: @aphumelelestuurman

Source: TikTok

User @112 A. M said:

"What a talent wuuh."

User @NewWrldMag commented:

"That "Sisi can you send me that video" is a trick used to ask for numbers as well😂😂,we see you."

User @MAYK@0805 added:

"When I remember I paid the whole R20 to watch this in primary 😂😂😭."

User @vernahchristiansen_ shared:

"Thought he was flying until I saw the wire full of fire 😫✋️🤣."

User @jadels🎀 added:

"When it comes to entertainment this country doesn't disappoint 😭😭."

User @whynot said:

"Amazing 👌👌👌he deserves an award."

