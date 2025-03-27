A local man tested a drone from Shein, only to be met with disappointment when it refused to take off

The clip was shared on TikTok, where he attempted to fly the gadget, but it only flashed a blue light and didn't lift up

Social media users cracked jokes, with many sharing similar stories about Shein and Temu drones either refusing to work or flying away forever

A man was disappointed when his drone from Shein refused to work. Image: thulani33masilela

Source: TikTok

Online shopping can be a hit or a miss, and one guy's experience proved just that. He got himself a drone from Shein, but when he tried flying it, the thing simply refused to take off.

The video was posted on TikTok by @thulani33masilela and got tons of reactions. The clip showed him in a park-like area, standing with his phone, trying to make the drone work. The only response he got was a flashing blue light, and it didn't move an inch.

Man shows his drone refusing to fly

The clip shows the man looking confused as he stands in an open space, phone in hand, trying to launch the drone. Instead of taking off, the gadget only flashes a blue light that keeps turning on and off.

After a few failed attempts, he walks over to his friend, who has the remote, hoping it will fly if operates it with the remote instead of a phone. In the comment section, he reveals that he bought it for less than R200.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the man's drone

Social media users had a field day in the comment section. Many shared their horror stories about cheap drones, with some saying theirs flew away and never returned. Others compared Shein's gadgets to Temu, saying they also had issues. Some even joked about its camera quality, warning others that it wasn't worth the hype.

Mzansi peeps shared their bad drone online buys leaving others in stitches. Image: yacobchuk

Source: Getty Images

User @Mzukulu Kasjingi Nyongande said:

"Bro mine flew itself towards people’s cars lol gave up."

User @Tlhogi commented:

"I bought mine and it went higher and higher and never came back... the phone is for controlling the camera."

User @liradol💞 added:

"I bought my son his first drone from Shein, which goes even higher than I thought! He uses the controller and phone at times."

User @Ibali by Space shared:

"Mine flew away I'm still hurting 😭😭😭. I've been looking for it in the trees 😭😭😭 it was from Temu."

User @INGMAX FX added:

"I have one too It's problematic."

User @Kevie said:

"Ah. I have the same drone. lmao, this thing glided into a storm drain, retrieved it. It is now sitting somewhere in the closet, I'm done with this thing. it doesn't go higher than my knees 🤣🤣."

