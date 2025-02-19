A lady was heartbroken over her online purchase which went wrong and she took to social media to show it off

Briefly News take a look at how one could return a Shein order and the TikTok video of the hun went viral online

People reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the stunner's purchase

A young hun's online purchase from the leading retail brand Shein has left many South Africans shocked and amused after she showcased what she had received.

A woman in South Africa unveiled her Shein purchase that went wrong in a TikTok video: Image: @leehler_03

Online purchase gone wrong: Reflection of Shein mirror

The customer shared her experience of receiving a mirror with a disappointing reflection under the social media handle @leehler_03.

In the viral video, the babe unveiled the unexpected twist, which has sparked a series of reactions among viewers. To @leehler_03's surprise, the mirror's reflection appeared distorted, and instead of the clear image she expected, the young woman was met with a blurry, unusual reflection that had netizens cracking up in laughter.

The shopper who was left in tears showed her reaction to the reflection, which seemed far from the sleek, high-quality mirror featured on Shein’s website.

How to return orders to Shein

According to the Shine South Africa site the company stated that they accept returns within 30 days of receipt for most items in new conditions. Once the items are received by the company the parcel is then placed in the warehouse and the refund would be automatically issued to the individual.

The method of returning items goes as follows according to the website of the popular online store.

Pick-up service will be arranged by Shein based on the given address. The first return of the older is "free," for any additional returns from the same order will be deducted 80/110 ZAR. Return the shipping fee from your refund.

"Free returns are only available when orders are paid from 2025/2/19," read the website.

Watch the video below:

People in Mzansi react to woman's online order

South Africans wasted no time flooding the comment section, expressing both sympathy and amusement over the situation. Some people found it hilarious, while others questioned whether it was a case of misrepresentation or just a rare fluke.

Leparagadi. expressed:

"Oh so you bought your mirror from SHEIN."

Thateho said:

"The fact that ukhuluma isiswati just makes things worse ungibulele mnaka."

Thee_rethabile17 wrote:

"I would buy this and put it at the entrance kwami so visitors can see how boring they are I hate visitors, especially unannounced ones."

Lwazi Msimanga shared:

"And I almost bought it eii ngazile...too good to be true."

Mihlempako was amused:

"Your laugh is making this funnier."

Mandabezitha commented:

"I got one also and I kept it for depression days When I am feeling down and there's no one to cheer me up I go look at myself and laugh."

People show off what they ordered vs what they got

Briefly News previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received.

A pretty hun shared a video showing what she received when she ordered a tripe and pap dish from an online store.

