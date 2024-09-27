Woman Shows the Mogodu She Ordered vs What She Got, SA’s Astonished: “First Red Flag Was the Price”
- A local babe was left disappointed after ordering mogudu from a restaurant found on the popular app food app
- The hun shared a picture of what she thought she would receive and followed with a video of what she got
- Social media users advised the lady to prepare her mogudu, while some were happy about the shop review
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A pretty hun shared a video showing what she received when she ordered a tripe and pap dish from an online store.
The video attracted 356K views, 8.9K likes and almost 700 comments after it was shared by the lady under her user name @reneilwenitsy.
The lady shows off what she got after ordering
In the video, the lady shows a picture of the R65 meal she ordered, which includes pap or rice and two sides of choice. She follows with rubbery-looking pieces that don't look like sheep or cow's tripe that she got.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps share their thought about the post
After watching the video, the online community hopped on the lady's feed and advised her to buy her mogudu and make it herself. Others thanked her for giving a review about the shop.
User @iminathi.koyo thanks the lady for the heads up:
"You guys help with your reviews, you know? I almost ordered."
User @sizzlingfifi advised:
"Rather, go buy raw at the butcher and prepare yourself, I do it."
User @blacksheep_chronicles added:
"This is exactly why I don’t eat other people’s mogodu😭😭
User @nolobird shared:
"The problem started with rice I mean you can see ikhona into wrong."
User @tetay9060 commented:
"Y'all are so brave. The only mogodu I eat is the one I prepared myself,i don't trust that someone can clean it properly."
User @amo_mabe.18 shared:
"Knowing myself I would've eaten that in silence then complain afterwards 😭😭😭."
A woman re-cooks Woolies mogudu, impressing SA peeps
In another Briefly News article, a woman impressed the online community after re-cooking the pre-cooked mogudu from Woolworths for her family.
The woman added beans, tomatoes, onions, and spices to make her dish tasty. Social media users were impressed, and many shared that they would try it the lady's way.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za