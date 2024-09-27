A local babe was left disappointed after ordering mogudu from a restaurant found on the popular app food app

The hun shared a picture of what she thought she would receive and followed with a video of what she got

Social media users advised the lady to prepare her mogudu, while some were happy about the shop review

A TikTok user shared her disappointment after ordering mogudu from a local shop. Image: @reneilwebitsy

A pretty hun shared a video showing what she received when she ordered a tripe and pap dish from an online store.

The video attracted 356K views, 8.9K likes and almost 700 comments after it was shared by the lady under her user name @reneilwenitsy.

The lady shows off what she got after ordering

In the video, the lady shows a picture of the R65 meal she ordered, which includes pap or rice and two sides of choice. She follows with rubbery-looking pieces that don't look like sheep or cow's tripe that she got.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their thought about the post

After watching the video, the online community hopped on the lady's feed and advised her to buy her mogudu and make it herself. Others thanked her for giving a review about the shop.

User @iminathi.koyo thanks the lady for the heads up:

"You guys help with your reviews, you know? I almost ordered."

User @sizzlingfifi advised:

"Rather, go buy raw at the butcher and prepare yourself, I do it."

User @blacksheep_chronicles added:

"This is exactly why I don’t eat other people’s mogodu😭😭

User @nolobird shared:

"The problem started with rice I mean you can see ikhona into wrong."

User @tetay9060 commented:

"Y'all are so brave. The only mogodu I eat is the one I prepared myself,i don't trust that someone can clean it properly."

User @amo_mabe.18 shared:

"Knowing myself I would've eaten that in silence then complain afterwards 😭😭😭."

A woman re-cooks Woolies mogudu, impressing SA peeps

In another Briefly News article, a woman impressed the online community after re-cooking the pre-cooked mogudu from Woolworths for her family.

The woman added beans, tomatoes, onions, and spices to make her dish tasty. Social media users were impressed, and many shared that they would try it the lady's way.

