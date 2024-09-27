“Feeding My Cravings”: Woman Spends R440 on 3 Luxury Items at Woolworths

A local woman shared on TikTok that she bought herself three sweet items from Woolworths to feed her cravings

She spent R440 at the store when she bought a decadent, layered cake and two tubs of ice cream

Many social media users in the comment section supported the woman's purchase, hoping to do the same

A woman spoiled herself with treats from Woolworths. Images: @nelly_magagula

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, the craving for something sweet takes over, and the price of indulgence becomes an afterthought. One woman found herself in that very situation, splurging on three sweet treats from Woolworths for a total of R440, purely for her enjoyment.

Sweet tooth indulgence

TikTok user Nelly Magagula, who uses the handle @nelly_magagula, shared a video of her trip to Woolworths and what she bought from the store. While there, the woman spoiled herself with two tubs of ice cream and a delicious, layered cake.

She noted in her video:

"Feeding my cravings. R440 will not buy me a house."

While she paid R240 for the tiramisu gateau cake, she cashed in on the '2 for R200' special on the ice cream, one tin roof and the other stracciatella.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi supports woman's R440 Woolies purchase

Many local social media users in the woman's comment section shared how they would have also bought the sweet treats for themselves as the price didn't bother them.

@rina89621 jokingly shared with app users:

"I'm going to do it tomorrow. I already bought an outfit to show how hectic (my week) was."

@ronewa878 laughed and said:

"Watching this while eating ice cream I bought with my last money."

@ntombsakamama wrote in the comment section:

"You have made it in life."

@mudza07 said to Nelly:

"You see, this is my type of person. You are me, and I'm you. Straight to Woolies after work."

@teshdamba confessed in the comments:

"Yoh, I've been craving this the whole week."

The price of the items surprised @tashashorty7, who laughed and said:

"Wow, expensive cravings. R440 is food for the entire week."

@cebi.cebza sadly shared with the TikTokker:

"You make me want to spend my savings."

Woman finishes Woolies cake in 23 minutes

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared that she enjoyed the tiramisu cake she bought from Woolworths and devoured it in minutes.

Social media users who had not yet tried the sweet treat were keen to buy the cake after hearing about the positive reviews.

Source: Briefly News