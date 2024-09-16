“I Finished It in 23 Minutes”: Woolworths Tiramisu Cake Proves To Be a Hit Among Mzansi Peeps
- A hun shared a cake from a local upmarket grocery outlet and got very nice reviews
- The Tiramisu cake got many people sharing how quickly they devoured it after getting it from the famous store
- Social media users who had not tried it were keen to buy the cake after seeing lovely reviews
A beautiful hun shared a video unwrapping and cutting a nice portion size of her Tiramisu cake she bought at Woolworths and received lovely reviews from the online community.
The video was shared on her TikTok page under the user handle @samkelisiwe_momo and received 1.3 million reviews, 72K likes and over 1K comments.
The Tiramisu cake is a hit
In the video, the content creator removes the plastic wrap around the 990g Tiramisu Gateau Cake, which retails for R239.99. She then cuts herself a portion of the cake before enjoying it with a fork.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi peeps love Woolies cakes
After watching the video, it became clear that people love the cake. Everyone who had tried it raved about it in the comments section. Others also sent out good reviews about other cakes from the shop.
User @moetiysl raved:
"The best cake you can ever buy at Woolies, it’s too addictive, I just hate how the price always goes up because people love it."
User @kgola99 shared:
"I don’t bother cutting the cake, I just grab a fork and dig in😭😭😭."
User @nandy.purity shared her favourite Woolies cake:
"😩😩😩Everyone at home loves this cake then there's me, peppermint caramel hun🥺."
User @mabate05 added:
"This cake is too good, once u taste it", u will never go back."
User @white.pine_woods asked:
"Haven’t had this "is it better than caramel swirl?😭."
User @fikilendzangu5 detailed:
"I just love this cake, for there’s nothing better than Tiramisu.
