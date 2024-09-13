“Big and Affordable”: Woman Plugs Checkers’ Cake, Mzansi Has Split Views

A young woman who shopped at Checkers plugged Mzansi with cakes sold at the local supermarket

She noted that the cakes were affordable and bigger than the bento cakes sold at Woolworths

However, some people felt that the cakes were not worth it, while others raved about other flavours

A woman told people about cakes sold at Checkers, but some were sceptical about the quality. Images: @thetohatsi_.

Some people prioritise quality over quantity, while others believe more is better, even if it means compromising on excellence. After a woman plugged people with a Checkers cake, there were mixed opinions about the dessert.

Checkers cake plug

A young woman named Theto took to her TikTok account (@thetohatsi_) to share that while shopping in the local supermarket, she came across the cakes she said were big compared to the popular R100 bento cakes sold at Woolworths.

While one cake cost R100, another was R140.

She said in her video:

"When I saw the price, I thought, 'I need to get this for myself.' They were so big and affordable."

Watch the video below:

Checkers' cake splits Mzansi

While some cake lovers thought the sweet treat looked worth its price, others shared that they thought another local store's cakes were far better. Theto also had a different view of the cakes while replying to app users.

@_missntshuu shared their opinion in the comments, saying:

"The cakes are not moist. They are hard."

@rina_yhe loved one of the flavours:

"The chocolate mousse cake. Yoh."

@palesaaa2 laughed and said:

"Woolies is giving them pressure, shame."

@phomo19 shared their thoughts about the sweet treat:

"With Checkers cakes, you need to hold on to the wall before swallowing them."

@innocentiaseralok shared with internet users:

"I've had the chocolate one. It's so good!"

@azandeava asked Theto:

"And the taste? Is it close to Woolies' standards?"

@thamzang22 told the online community:

"For those saying the cakes are dry, put them in the microwave for two minutes and let them cool down slightly. Please don’t ask how I came to this conclusion."

Woman turns a Checkers cake into a showstopper

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who transformed a Checkers cake by decorating it to make it more special for her husband after asking for R950 for another cake.

Many people on the internet found the viral video funny and relatable, admitting they would have done the same trick.

