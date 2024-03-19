Woman Turns Basic Checkers Cake Into Showstopper After Asking Husband for R950 in TikTok Video
- A South African woman shared a TikTok video where she decorated a Checkers cake by adding decorations to make it look more special
- According to the post, the woman did this to avoid paying her husband R950 for a cake
- The video went viral, with many viewers finding it funny and relatable, admitting they'd done the same trick
A woman was caught decorating a cake from Checkers that was R80 after asking her husband for R950 for a cake.
Woman caught pimping Checkers cake
A TikTok video shared by @ednah_renewer shows the birthday cake, which was transferred onto a party plate with various sweet treats and decorative pieces attached to make it a little prettier and special.
Mzansi amused by woman's cake
Many netizens responded to the video with funny and sweet commentary.
Pimping out cakes is a quick plan that many parents can attest too. Some netizens also admitted that they had done the same with hopes that their loved ones wouldn't notice, LOL.
Queen Bee replied:
"I once turned that chocolate and vanilla cake into a Spiderman cake ."
user1822862446147 said:
"I also do this and want more money from hubby, but he never notices anything."
jeniferthabisa commented:
"Looks very pretty ❤️❤️❤️."
kabillicious2 commented:
"What beautiful."
Jay van der Westhuizen said:
"I thought I was the only one who does this."
d.ull_flower replied:
"Tutorial shame."
Gail said:
"Wow so creative."
nikiweKUNENE responded:
"Deco product please ."
Parents celebrate daughter's monthly milestones with cake
In another story, Briefly News reported that two Mzansi parents from Johannesburg took to social media to share a sweet video celebrating their daughter's monthly milestones.
The footage shared on TikTok by @sakhebooi shows the mother and father holding their daughter and celebrating each time she turned a month older with a slice of cake.
The footage shows the overjoyed parents recording short videos as they blow a candle on a slice of cake, marking every time the child turned a month older until she was finally one year old.
