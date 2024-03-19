Global site navigation

Woman Turns Basic Checkers Cake Into Showstopper After Asking Husband for R950 in TikTok Video
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A South African woman shared a TikTok video where she decorated a Checkers cake by adding decorations to make it look more special
  • According to the post, the woman did this to avoid paying her husband R950 for a cake
  • The video went viral, with many viewers finding it funny and relatable, admitting they'd done the same trick

Woman pimps out Checkers cake that cost R80
A woman customised a basic Checkers cake with decorations to make it look more special. Image: @ednah_renewer
Source: TikTok

A woman was caught decorating a cake from Checkers that was R80 after asking her husband for R950 for a cake.

Woman caught pimping Checkers cake

A TikTok video shared by @ednah_renewer shows the birthday cake, which was transferred onto a party plate with various sweet treats and decorative pieces attached to make it a little prettier and special.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by woman's cake

Many netizens responded to the video with funny and sweet commentary.

Pimping out cakes is a quick plan that many parents can attest too. Some netizens also admitted that they had done the same with hopes that their loved ones wouldn't notice, LOL.

Queen Bee replied:

"I once turned that chocolate and vanilla cake into a Spiderman cake ."

user1822862446147 said:

"I also do this and want more money from hubby, but he never notices anything."

jeniferthabisa commented:

"Looks very pretty ❤️❤️❤️."

kabillicious2 commented:

"What beautiful."

Jay van der Westhuizen said:

"I thought I was the only one who does this."

d.ull_flower replied:

"Tutorial shame."

Gail said:

"Wow so creative."

nikiweKUNENE responded:

"Deco product please ."

Parents celebrate daughter's monthly milestones with cake

In another story, Briefly News reported that two Mzansi parents from Johannesburg took to social media to share a sweet video celebrating their daughter's monthly milestones.

The footage shared on TikTok by @sakhebooi shows the mother and father holding their daughter and celebrating each time she turned a month older with a slice of cake.

The footage shows the overjoyed parents recording short videos as they blow a candle on a slice of cake, marking every time the child turned a month older until she was finally one year old.

