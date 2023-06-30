A father singing 'Happy Birthday' to his little angel while she cut her cake has captured many hearts

It was not the singing, but the fact that the father bought an unremarkable cake and still made the moment special

Netizens, wowed by his sincerity, crowned him as the ideal father filled with love

A dad won TikTok users over with his heartfelt gesture when he bought his daughter a simple cake to celebrate her birthday. Image: @tataneymar/ Christian Adams

The best things in life are the simplest, and a loving father proved this to be true when he gave his daughter an ordinary cake for her birthday.

His daughter's beaming face and excited voice, as they sang the Happy Birthday song, was anything but simple.

Man gets unremarkable cake, makes day special for daughter

@tataneymar posted the video, and it was captioned:

"(The) simplest happy birthday one can ever afford."

The clip shows his three beautiful children flanking what appears to be a small and plain cake.

The little girl cutting the cake could be mistaken for having won the lottery as she smiled infectiously.

As she cut the cake, her little sister grabbed her hand around the knife's hilt, and they cut it together.

At the same time, the happy father sang to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Watch the video here:

Father celebrated for simple but meaningful cake in TikTok video

Netizens' hearts melted at the gesture, and how the parent bought cake for his kids to enjoy.

Read some of the comments below:

Itumeleng Bokaba said that this was a cute moment.

"I wanna get the cake for the next birthday, please."

Herds man pointed out that the little things in life matter the most.

Debmanneh gave props to the father's efforts and celebrated that he was present for her special day.

"I see an amazing dad doing his best and being there for his kids."

Glamaremmy encouraged the dad with sweet words and thanked him for buying the simple cake.

"These kids will remember that you were there, and that's the most important thing."

Lutendo Ndou called him the father of the year.

"We appreciate your efforts."

Wadzy said that it was the thought that counted.

"You may buy the best cake in the world, but if there is no love and peace in your house, the cake won't mean anything."

