A South African woman took to social media to share a video showing off a delicious cake from Woolworths

In the clip, the woman is heard telling people to buy cake for their children outside of birthday party celebrations

She said this will avoid children from referring to the sweet dessert as a 'party', leaving many parents amused online

Cake should not only be a treat for parties or birthdays according to one Mzansi woman.

Zimasa (@nick_nak2) took to TikTok to post a video showing a tasty-looking vanilla and chocolate-flavoured cake from Woolworths.

According to one woman, kids need to get used to enjoying cake even when it's not a birthday celebration. Image: @nick_nak2/TikTok

In the video, the woman is heard advising parents to get into the habit of buying their children cake so that they can get used to it and not refer to the sweet dessert as a "party", because they only identify with having it on birthdays or celebratory occasions.

Watch the video below:

The interesting history behind having cake on birthdays

Celebrating your birthday with cake brings happy memories and delicious layers of sweetness. According to Patisserie Valerie, the birthday cake tradition dates way back to the ancient Egyptians, with the celebration of their gods. Their coronation day was named as their ‘birth’ day. The Greeks later adopted this tradition and added a cake to the celebration.

According to Just Temptations, nowadays a cake is not limited only for a birthday celebration.

It's a delicious treat and just as Zimasa has shared, it should be enjoyed at any given moment.

South Africans agree with woman's cake advice

MayaEzie2019 reacted:

"Or birthday, birthday."

Mimi commented:

"Mara it's true."

Lebohang Nokere said:

"I do that monthly but still he called it party."

Thibii said:

"Party party party!!!"

Lucky Thapelo Malefo responded:

"Noh man we really did grow up rough.. what were we shouting “party! Party!” For ."

khanyimorake618 wrote:

"And you right, I don't buy cause that's gonna be the only thing he's gonna wanna eat till it's finished ."

Pearl Mohlala635 said:

"Cake emonate Wae bona."

Victoria's secretsss responded:

"This is so true."

Woman shares Woolworths' cake factory prices in TikTok video

Source: Briefly News