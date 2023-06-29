A young man who was enjoying his meal paused in annoyance when the Spur family sang their famous happy birthday track

The little man gave them a blank stare which turned into a scowl when the staff clapped and sang away

Social media is in love with his stone-faced expression and commented that he had that "what on earth is this?" look

fhuluosma's son wasn't pleased when his mom summoned the Spur crew to celebrate his birthday and he wasn't afraid to hide it. Image: @fhuluosm

Source: TikTok

Kids usually dance when the Spur song goes on, and adults hide.

This child, however, did not quite enjoy the dedication and celebration and wanted to enjoy his birthday meal in peace!

Birthday boy's meal disrupted by Spur performance

In a hilarious TikTok video shared by @fhuluosma, the little boy was taken to Spur with his family.

He happily chowed on his pizza and chips when the Spur happy birthday song came on, and the staff started singing.

His face turned into a scowl as he glared at the singers, then his mother, who was dying with laughter.

Not everyone enjoys Spur's birthday festivities, and this young man was one of them.

He doesn't even move an inch throughout the song, but towards the end, his face softens, and he rocks side to side to honour the performance!

The performance at Spur, which experienced some growth in revenue despite load-shedding, was a memorable one

Watch the video here:

Netizens on the floor thanks to his expression

Social media had a lot of fun interpreting his iconic facial expressions as the waiters and his family celebrated the birthday.

Many of them were in agreement that he had that "yini le manje?" look.

Kgomotso said:

"He was like 'what is happening?'"

Lenkosi_mpos said that he was very close to slapping them. She commented:

"Bese kusele kancane abashaye one by one."

Lesimalo noted how unmoved he was. She pointed out:

"He's not impressed shem."

Semakalengkgapole imagined his internal dialogue.

"Probably in his head, he went, 'These ones want my food.'"

Olwethu_Hlela was unimpressed that the Spur staff played the song through a speaker.

"Spur staff doesn't sing the birthday song anymore. They play it on a speaker and clap? We're losing the formula for real."

