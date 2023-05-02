One man in a TikTok viral video went all out for his child's birthday, and he made a spectacle out of it

The gent had arms full of gifts to mark the special day, and people were delighted to see that the dad tried so hard

Peeps were moved by the video of the adorable daughter receiving her gift while out playing with other kids

This guy from Durban went TikTok viral for spoiling his child. His cute kid turned five, and the doting dad made sure he remembered.

A South African dad bought gifts and cake for his daughter in the 5th grade. Image: @khethoeeh

The video on TikTok garnered over 9 000 likes as the whole exchange between father and daughter had people in their feels. People left hundreds of comments sharing how the video made them feel.

Father spoils kid on birthday

A TikTok by @khethoeeh captured a special moment between a father and his child. The kid was stunned as she watched her dad arrive with balloons, gifts and a birthday cake. Watch the video below:

Mzansi love father and daughter moment on birthday

People always appreciate seeing cute parent-child moments. Netizens could not stop raving about how well the dad did with the surprise for his child.

abbyndlovu360 commented:

"This is the most beautiful video that I have seen today."

mphomotlhaping commented:

"Now that's a fathershe'll never forget this."

Eva Grace commented:

"Amazing! What a great dad."

jakes735 commented:

"I live for this content."

tandekangculu commented:

"Trust me she will never forget this day daddy."

sinoca35 commented:

"That right there is a father."

