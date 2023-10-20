Woolworths' legendary cakes are many people’s favourite due to their heavenly tastes that melt in the mouth

Briefly News handpicked five handy TikTok videos of women providing tutorials on elevating the store-bought cakes into party showstoppers

Mzansi netizens loved these decorating tricks to turn cakes into stunning delights fit for birthdays

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Woolworths cakes are basically dessert royalty. It's no surprise that tons of people want to take those delectable treats and level them up into show-stopping masterpieces for special occasions.

A redecorated vanilla caramel cake from Woolworths. Image: @prene04

Source: TikTok

Briefly News went on the hunt for some top-notch videos. We found five gems that give you the lowdown on how to transform store-bought Woolworths cakes into amazing works of art.

These clever ladies have the scoop on turning the sweet treats into epic cakes that are perfect for birthday parties.

They generously shared their cake-hacking wisdom with the world in short TikTok videos.

PAY ATTENTION:

So, if you're itching to jazz up a Woolworths cake and make it pop for your next gathering, we've got you covered with these awesome tutorials.

1. Vanilla sponge cake hack

A woman @my.saltystudio elevated two vanilla sponge cakes by filling them with canned caramel and buttercream. She cleverly concealed crushed Tim Tam biscuits inside for a surprise and expertly sealed the cake for a polished look. She said she swears by the life-saving hack for emergency bday cake.

See the video below:

2. Cake topping decorations hack

The next lady, @chelsbellz, turned a plain Woolies cake into a dream cake. She used sweets like chocolate sticks, macarons and caramel-glazed popcorn from a grocery store. These sweets were used to create an eye-catching tower on top of the cake.

See the video below:

3. Tiramisu birthday cake hack

In the next hack, a woman stacked two tiramisu cakes and covered them with buttercream, as shown on her TikTok account, @kweennonz. She then added sprinkles for a touch of pizzazz. The beautifully decorated cake was presented to her colleague, who had a beaming smile on his face.

Watch the video below:

4. Vanilla caramel cake hack

A crafty woman @prene04 transformed a vanilla caramel cake into the ideal birthday treat, taking inspiration from a viral TikTok hack. She removed the caramel frosting, added another cake on top, and turned it into a stunning pink creation neatly trimmed with white fondant flowers.

Watch the video below:

5. Madeira cake with nut toppings

The last but remarkably simple cake hack comes from a Durban lady, @zaynabparuk, and it turned heads online. She sliced two Woolies Madeira cakes in half, layered them with whipped cream and drizzled caramel, and created swirls. To finish, she added chopped nut brittle as a delicious topping.

Watch the video below:

Baker shares 6 tips to make that last-minute cake a show-stopper

Speaking to Briefly News, Moné Jansen van Vuuren, a professional baker and owner of Bakedd, said it's easy to jazz up a store-bought cake.

1. Ganache for the drip cake effect

"You can make a quick chocolate ganache and pour it over a store-bought cake," Jansen van Vuuren said

It gives a dripping effect on the sides.

"To elevate it a little more, you can grate or cut up some chocolate and sprinkle it on top."

2. Fresh strawberries give a touch of elegance

Moné suggests placing strawberries on a cake to give it a fresh and sophisticated look. And strawberries are seasonal right now.

You can even cover your strawberries in melted chocolate:

3. Fill the inside with a fun surprise

The talented baker also suggested filling the inside of a cake with a yummy filling.

"Cut out the middle of the cake, until about halfway, then throw in a bunch of sweets like M&M's (something that will taste good)

"Then put a piece of the cake back on top to cover the hole. You just need to put something on top, like more icing or ganache so that you can't see where you made that hole."

When you cut the cake, a bunch of candy falls out. This is a fun showstopper!

4. Remove all the icing

Jansen van Vuuren said the icing can also be removed from the store-bought cake.

"Make new icing to put on it, as you like. You can decorate the cake as you want, using only the cake part of the store-bought cake."

5. Cover the sides in your favourite chocolate or decorations

"You can place Kit Kat all around the cake, upright, then tie a ribbon around them. You can then cover the top of the cake with chocolate sprinkles."

Another favourite is packing sprinkles on the side of the cake to give it a cute colour pop.

6. Personalise your cake with a cute topper

If the cake is already stunning but you want to personalise it a little, a ready-made cake topper is a great option.

All you have to do is place it on or next to the cake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News