A video on TikTok has made waves as a Durban man shared his recipe for a tasty Bar One chocolate dessert

The dessert's rich and tempting appearance in the video left many in awe, craving a taste of the sweet treat

Many viewers followed the recipe, and questions arose about the cost of making it at home and how much it would cost

Young man from Durban shares a video of his Bar One receipe. Images: @brandongatsheni

Source: TikTok

A man from Durban wowed viewers with his delectable Bar One chocolate dessert creation on TikTok.

Impressive Bar One dessert recipe

The viral video showcases the Durban man's culinary expertise as he artfully assembles a Bar One chocolate dessert. With its luscious layers and rich flavours, it's no wonder that Mzansi has taken notice.

The video posted by @brandongatsheni on TikTok continues to circulate. Many people are wondering how much it cost to make considering all the ingredients that was used. The secret to its irresistible taste may lie in the ingredients and preparation techniques that are captivating the taste buds of viewers.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by receipe

This TikTok trend is taking Mzansi by storm, making it a must-watch for dessert lovers everywhere.

People flocked to the comment section to ask a bunch of questions and some where concerned about the pricw tag:

@Chanelle shared:

"That will be R4678."

@ANANDA asked:

"Please tell us what was the price tag on that?! And would you accept eggs as a form of payment?"

@raadiyahganief363 commented:

"Need the step by step recipe please."

@Ella joked:

"It looks so good my toothache is already starting lol."

@Toni_the_1st asked:

"So like what’s a person gotta do to the recipe, cause this looks too good."

Man cooks milk stout pap for friends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a a young man posted a TikTok video showing how he prepares milk stout pap and it got Mzansi's attention.

His two friends are seen in the clip looking on in amazement as the man cooks the alcohol-infused maize.

The unique recipe quickly gained traction on social media and many people expressed that their jaws were on the floor.

