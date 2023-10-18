A woman gave her plain-looking balcony in her apartment a much-needed facelift and showed netizens the transformation

The woman used several decor items like faux grass to turn the small area into a cosy outdoor space

Viewers were wowed by the transformation and raved about her decorating skills in the comments section

A woman decorated her apartment's small balcony. Image: @cphumer_creates

Source: TikTok

One lady decided to give her boring apartment balcony a glowup. And let me tell you, she didn't just freshen it up, she gave it a full-on makeover.

She threw in some snazzy decor items like fake grass, a pair of outdoor chairs, a tiny table, cushions, plants, and even installed twinkling lights.

Stunning balcony decor

The TikTok video got a respectable 49,000 views and 1,700 likes. It shows the plain balcony transformed into a super-cosy outdoor oasis. I mean, it's so fabulous, she couldn't resist a little chill session there in the evening.

Netizens applaud interior decorator

Netizens erupted in applause when they saw the transformation video posted on her account @cphumer_creates. They were dying to know where she got her decor items and showed interest in giving their own balconies the glow-up treatment.

Watch the video below:

Decor video sparks engagement

Read some of the comments below:

Comments flooded in with people showering her with compliments for her decorating skills.

@joseengel0 said:

"Wow, it's awesome dear. May you have many lovely moments on your balcony. "

@barendkoortzen posted:

"Well done, it's looking great, wow."

@mandosicele8 asked:

"The green carpet where can I get?"

@flatterby101 noted:

"Stunning girl, looks so relaxing."

@marymokgatla commented:

"I've got a small patio also, I love your idea.❤️"

@_sade_99 wrote:

"I would love to do this but I never go on my balcony.The wasps have taken over that section of my apartment, but this I would do it's so beautiful."

@kyla0207 said:

"That’s absolutely beautiful you are a great decorator."

@u_chuma added:

"Looks so cosy, really love the transformation."

