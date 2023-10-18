Woman Gives Small Apartment Balcony a Facelift, Decor TikTok Video Wow SA: “Love the Transformation”
- A woman gave her plain-looking balcony in her apartment a much-needed facelift and showed netizens the transformation
- The woman used several decor items like faux grass to turn the small area into a cosy outdoor space
- Viewers were wowed by the transformation and raved about her decorating skills in the comments section
One lady decided to give her boring apartment balcony a glowup. And let me tell you, she didn't just freshen it up, she gave it a full-on makeover.
She threw in some snazzy decor items like fake grass, a pair of outdoor chairs, a tiny table, cushions, plants, and even installed twinkling lights.
Stunning balcony decor
The TikTok video got a respectable 49,000 views and 1,700 likes. It shows the plain balcony transformed into a super-cosy outdoor oasis. I mean, it's so fabulous, she couldn't resist a little chill session there in the evening.
Netizens applaud interior decorator
Netizens erupted in applause when they saw the transformation video posted on her account @cphumer_creates. They were dying to know where she got her decor items and showed interest in giving their own balconies the glow-up treatment.
Watch the video below:
Decor video sparks engagement
Read some of the comments below:
Comments flooded in with people showering her with compliments for her decorating skills.
@joseengel0 said:
"Wow, it's awesome dear. May you have many lovely moments on your balcony. "
@barendkoortzen posted:
"Well done, it's looking great, wow."
@mandosicele8 asked:
"The green carpet where can I get?"
@flatterby101 noted:
"Stunning girl, looks so relaxing."
@marymokgatla commented:
"I've got a small patio also, I love your idea.❤️"
@_sade_99 wrote:
"I would love to do this but I never go on my balcony.The wasps have taken over that section of my apartment, but this I would do it's so beautiful."
@kyla0207 said:
"That’s absolutely beautiful you are a great decorator."
@u_chuma added:
"Looks so cosy, really love the transformation."
