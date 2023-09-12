In a helpful TikTok video, a woman from Mzansi demonstrates how to decorate an apartment beautifully on a budget using items from Mr Price Home

Her video offers practical tips and creative ideas for transforming living spaces without spending a fortune

From stylish furniture to affordable decor, she showcases how Mr Price Home's offerings can turn any apartment into a cosy and inviting haven

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman has shared a video of how she is decorating her bedroom on a budget with nice decor items from Mr Price Home. Images: @homeorganise/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A resourceful Mzansi woman has taken to TikTok to share her secrets for creating a stylish apartment on a budget.

Decorating budget video

TikTok user @homeorganise showcases how she adorned her living space with items from Mr Price Home, proving that decorating need not break the bank. With a keen eye for design and a limited budget, she has made her apartment a cosy and inviting haven.

Her video offers practical advice, from choosing affordable yet fashionable furniture to selecting budget-friendly decor items. What's remarkable is how she has made her space feel chic and inviting without overspending. Her clip isn't just about decoration; it's a lesson in creativity and smart shopping.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Decor inspires netizens

The young hun's post highlights that with ingenuity and the right pieces, anyone can transform their apartment into a stylish oasis without draining their wallet.

People throughout the country found the video an inspiration, especially for those looking to make their living spaces both aesthetically pleasing and budget-friendly. Peeps shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@PruddyMolefe shared:

"Looks very neat."

@user8649464520469 praised:

"Love the colour of your wall."

@Queen Protea applauded:

"Love it!! So neat and luxurious."

@Xoli Swa297 commented:

"I'm saving this."

@Sam commented:

"Everything about this is so beautiful, style cannot be bought."

Woman shows lush decor

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a beautiful lady who showcased her stylish pad with the use of neutral tones as her go-to colours.

TikTok user @Misskeratilwe's elegant and fashionable sense has impressed netizens who loved her interior design. The decor had peeps shocked by her sophistication, while some said it was because she has no kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News