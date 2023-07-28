A lifestyle influencer has plugged Mzansi with the ultimate finds from PEP Home

In a TikTok video she shared some great finds for the kitchen as well as an unexpected items that she found on the shelves

Netizens were impressed that the woman was able to find massive bargains from the store

Woman plugs Mzansi with great finds from PEP Home. Images: @kiaradewrance/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A lifestyle influencer woman has plugged South Africans with cheap decor items from PEP Home.

Young woman flexes epics deals from PEP Home

TikTok user @kiaradewrance shared a video of her impressive finds from PEP Home which included different style of glasses, dish cloths and storage containers. However, what really caught everyone by surprise was the pregnancy tests found among the decor items. PEP Home's surprising range of products has expanded beyond traditional home goods, offering an all-encompassing shopping experience.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps impressed with young woman's finds

People expressed their gratitude and astonishment at this woman's valuable discoveries. Her influence has sparked a new wave of excitement among home decor enthusiasts, inspiring them to explore PEP Home's diverse offerings.

Peeps shared in the comment section:

@Nkosazana Nojiyeza said:

"My person buka."

@Simphiwe K Ndaba commented:

"The PEP at Centurion Mall never hits like the vids I see on TikTok lemme go see nevertheless."

@Bernice said:

"The second glass you picked up, I bought it and its so thin it breaks so easily. we bought 4 and all 4 broke in a span of 3 days."

@Simone Upton commented:

"I used those pregnancy tests all while I had my fertility treatments. Works really well! Picks up early results too."

@kykiejay said:

"Where’d you get your mic?"

@Zarah commented:

"Delighting our customers is our focus and pleasure."

Source: Briefly News