One man went to a store that claimed it could save anyone some much-needed rands on necessities and more

The TikTok creator showed people that they can find different brands at much lower prices, such as Everysun, Red Bull and Pillsbury

Some netizens were fascinated as they spotted some foreign brands, such as Samyang Balduk noddles as well as Pick 'n Pay products

Mzansi peeps were fascinated to know about a shop full of discounts. The man in Johannesburg gave people a virtual tour of the store.

A TikTok video shows a Johannesburg discount shop that had popular brands for much cheaper.

Source: TikTok

The man's discount hotspots discovery received over 5,000 likes. Viewers who commented expressed how excited they were to try the store.

Man goes to Discount Store and plugs TikTok viewers

A TikTokker's audience was interested in a shop that claims to give people up to 70% off. In a TikTok video, a helpful shopper, @kevinmclennanza, showed the store has many popular products at a cheaper price. A case of Red Bull cost R48, Pampers baby wipes were R33, and the trendy Samyang Balduk noodle were R14. Watch the video below:

Online users amazed why store locations with major discounts

Netizens commented on the video to say that they would visit the store. Many were pleased to see their go-to products muh cheaper.

Celecia Drury said:

"I CANNOT get over the prices on the Everysun!!"

Taryn Candice Kerr commented:

"I mean it’s no TK MAXX but I will take a R10 serviette."

Potato wrote:

"*Dramatic gasp* R48 for the green Redbull?"

_Olebxgeng remarked:

"Please I buy Everysun at Dischem for R100. I’m running to DisMart ASAP."

Lindi was amazed:

"Ramen for R14?"

South Africans love to discover discounts from TikTokkers

Online people love to see creators who plug others. Viewers online are always happy to find out where to buy the cheapest products.

