One helpful woman told people what they could buy from PEP Home without spending too much coin

The lady made a vlog at the store and filmed over useful stock that they have at reasonable prices

Online users were fascinated as they saw a variety novel items that would be perfect for a kitchen

One woman went viral after sharing a useful PEP shopping guide. The lady put on display some of the products that could be useful to homemakers.

A TikTok video shows PEP Home gems, and many thought they were worth the money. Image: mikaylaprt

Source: TikTok

The video of the women's shopping received more than 7 000 likes. There were comments from people who were grateful that the lady went out of her way to show people what to buy.

PEP customer shares PEP must-have purchases

One TikTok creator, @mikaylaprt, visited PEP and showed people some handy items for cheap. The lady found a sink rack, a wine glass rack, an antisplash guard and more. Watch the video below:

Online users stunned by variety found at PEP

A number of netizens found the video interesting. Some even compared PEP to Amazon as the shop has been selling the most convenient home items.

naycotton commented:

"Is PEP our Amazon?"

Masi said:

"Mara some of the PEP Homes we have don’t sell these items, can PEP just go online please."

TinygOrginal wrote:

"Been looking for over the door hooks."

Wondergal C added:

"The storage bags don't last bought them last Christmas for Christmas decorations, they fell apart in 6 months."

Muriella declared:

"PEP home is always my fighter."

Masixole Majebe exclaimed:

"Yhooo Hayshem Pep Home is doing the most.

South Africans love bargain deals from TikTok creators

Many people love to hear shopping tips from others. Netizens are usually excited when there is a big sale or deal.

