A personal shopper showed off a fantastic collection of traditional skirts on TikTok, priced at just R50

Viewers were impressed by the eye-catching patterns and showed great interest in the affordable clothing

The young businesswoman detailed her services targeted at clients who don't want to visit physical stores

A personal shopper modelled traditional clothes. Image: @vhony03

Source: TikTok

A personal shopper presented an impressive collection of traditional skirts at an incredibly affordable price of R50.

Personal shopper showcases trendy skirts and dresses

The woman posted a video on her TikTok page @vhony03 where she personally modelled a diverse range of stylish skirts and dresses.

The array of clothing with standout patterns wowed viewers and the clip which was uploaded yesterday is close to 2 000 views.

Businesswoman mentions her duties as a personal shopper

The personal shopper explained her services which include catering to clients who prefer the convenience of not having to visit stores.

She effectively conveyed her passion for curating fashionable yet budget-friendly clothing options.

The enthusiastic response from female viewers flooded the comments section. Many expressed interest in the garments and vowed to support her business.

Watch the video below:

Woman video gets raving reviews from viewers and potential clients

@fegolle asked:

"What is the smallest size for the dresses?"

@nthabisengmataela posted:

"Hallo are you selling? I would like to buy from you if you do sell."

@tivamnossyn commented:

"Where are you based? I would love five of the skirts in different colours."

@soulsphiwe said:

"Wow, I like your content."

@vhony03 asked:

"Maybe the audio is playing only on my side. Guys, you can’t hear what I’m saying?"

