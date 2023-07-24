A frenzy erupted online as Legit shoes marked down to R100 were spotted, captivating fashion enthusiasts

A TikTok user posted the trendy footwear video, and it went viral and fueled the excitement of shoe lovers

Eager shoppers sought clarification on whether the sale was exclusive to the Germiston store or if it was run nationwide

A video of shoes on sale at Legit. Image: @lebothabisiwe3

Source: TikTok

One woman shared a plug of Legit shoes at a marked-down price of R100.

Video of sale at Legit store gains traction on TikTok

The trendy footwear video posted by @lebothabisiwe3 garnered a whopping 391 000 views. Eager shoppers inquired whether the sale was exclusive to the store in Germiston or a nationwide event.

Limited information left many fashionistas curious about this incredible opportunity. People were keen to seize the chance of scoring the coveted shoes at an unbeatable price.

Shoe lovers go wild for R100 Legit shoes online

The online craze shows no signs of slowing down, and many people don't want to miss out on the chance to grab these chic shoes at a bargain price.

As the buzz continues, fashion enthusiasts are on the lookout for more details and participating stores.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens rave about affordable Legit shoes

@goldiemkholothabede mentioned:

"Hai njani? I was there today, maybe it's selected stores nhe."

@user9747191471486 asked:

"Only at Germiston not all Legit?"

@kazi__k shared:

"I also got a beautiful pair today."

@mphoakmobe asked:

"Does this apply to all legit stores?"

@ma_nelih wrote:

"I see why they're R100."

@mabeladore posted:

"Where is this legit store sisi?"

@therealkhanyisa commented:

"Today ngyaya thank you."

