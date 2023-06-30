One woman shared a recent sale she found at Woolworths that looked like it would be worth a look

The lady filmed several products to show that some of them were going for half-price in the Pretoria shop

Many people commented on the video to thank the creator for sharing the irresistible deals at Woolies

A woman was very impressed with Woolworths. The lady posted to show people that they can get a large percentage off on some items.

A TikTok video of Woolworths' 50% sale made a creator share the deals with her followers. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of the special sale received over 8 000 likes. Pretoria residents commented that they were ready to shop till they drop.

Woolworths sale has Pretoria woman excited to tell others on TikTok

A woman @sphumekay found a sale at Woolworths and shared it with her followers. The lady's video received lots of attention on TikTok. In the vlog, she showed that there were racks full of clothes that were up to 50% off. Watch the video below.

TikTok viewers discuss Woolworths' bargain shown in video

People always like to know when they can get food or clothing at Woolworths for a cheaper price. Online users commented that they were happy they could spend wisely.

Happy Msomi said:

"Waiting for the 75%."

M.Pearl agreed:

"I can't go there,until 75%."

Karry gushed:

"Cute.. Would love a white pair."

Meeky_Wana wrote:

"Mxm just bought mine, I should have waited."

Malindi Langa commented:

"The sale is at every Woolies store it ends on the 24th of July."

Woman discovers Woolies cake factory prices, SA grateful for the plug

Briefly News previously reported that Woolworths is known for making tasty desserts. The store's pastries are in constant demand, and the creator who shared their location of the cake factory was a hit.

The video got over 700,000 views from interested Woolworths customers. Many flooded the comments to discuss the shopping hack.

A creator, @penelope_monareng, who works with food on TikTok, shared a spot stocked with some Woolworth's cake from as little as R60. The lady filmed the Woolworths factory's fridges that were filled with cakes.

Source: Briefly News