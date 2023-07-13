One woman was in a rush when she realised she made a grave mistake while she was getting ready for work

The lady was all dressed up, but she realised that she was not able to wear the correct pair of shoes

Many people thought it was hilarious to see what happened to the woman when she was in a hurry

A lady made a TikTok video after she did not get dressed properly. The professional took a video of issues to show people how absent-minded she was.

A TikTok video shows a woman who went to work wearing mismatched heels. Image: @rethabileshabalala

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman showing what she just got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of other comments from people who could relate.

Woman mortified after wearing the wrong shoes to work

@rethabileshabalala posted that she was rushing and wore two different shoes. A video shows that the woman has similar-looking shoes that are different only at the heel.

Tik-tok users have jokes about woman's shoe mistake

People commented on the post with some hilarious jokes. Others told their stories about how they made similar errors while absent-minded.

Opan said:

"My colleague once came with different sneakers, they were both black just Adidas and Nike."

accanar wrote:

"16 June I went to work, greeted the security and head straight to my office. I only found out at lunch that I was all alone."

antoinettejoule commented:

"I tied my braids with a g-string, only found it midday. no one had the nerve to tell me."

Noluthando Maswanganye commented:

"If you walk fast no one will notice lol."

m_pho27 added:

"Once went to work only to realise after 4pm that Im wearing my dress inside-out. that time I'd been to the loo many times and never saw."

Source: Briefly News