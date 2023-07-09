The ruling party was on the receiving end of punchlines after ANC-branded drip was trending

The sneakers caused a great stir, and netizens rushed to the comment section to take a bite out of the political party's alleged brand

Every nickname given to the shoe had the word 'corruption' with one TikTokker calling them 'Corruption 8s'

TikTokkers roasted a video in which ANC-branded sneakers shook the poster. Image: @lindzz_jacobs

Source: TikTok

A Tiktok video which shows sneakers branded with the African National Congress colours and logos is causing a lot of commotion among South Africans.

Without hesitation, netizens have quickly nicknamed them "corruption shoes", and had a swell of a time trolling the sneakers.

How a Tiktok video of ANC sneakers went viral

The video was posted by @lindzz_jacobs in a video that clocked in 392,000 views and almost 23,000 likes.

The video shows her holding the shoe and panning the video to show two different ANC-branded shoes.

ANC-branded clothing and regalia are usually sold at the ruling party's conferences.

ANC recently held their ANCYL conference, but it is unclear if these shoes relate to the conference.

The poster cannot believe what she's seeing, and the caption gives it away.

"Which one is this one now?"

Watch the video here:

The backlash and mockery ANC sneakers faced on Tiktok was hilarious

Puns and punchlines were the order of the day in the comment section.

Netizens gave the sneakers many names which they thought were fitting.

Marinderura's nickname was hilarious.

"The corruption 10s."

Junz pictured asking for them at the store.

"Imagine going to the store and saying 'kopa di corruption 5s ka size 8.' "

Lilitha didn't pull back and roasted the sneakers branded in the ANC logos and colours.

"Walking in corruption."

Aviwe.Mfusi feels like his father might want a pair.

"Patiently waiting on my father to own one of those."

Renomzy also thought her folks would cop them.

"I see our parents buying these because they would die for this party."

ANC’s Youth League challenged the old guard

Similarly, Briefly News wrote that the ruling party's new Youth League leadership made headlines after its 26th national conference in the first week.

The newly-elected president, Collen Malatji, demanded that the old guard give up 50% of its parliamentary seats to the party's young members.

He slammed the older leaders and said that parliament is not a retirement village.

