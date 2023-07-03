President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking to the ANCYL to help revive the embattled organisation

The once powerful structure elected leaders for the time in eight years at its elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg

Ramaphosa praised the ANCYL for restoring the leadership structure and making history by electing 50% females

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Rmaaphosa has high hopes for the newly elected leaders of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the ANCYL's new leadership, including youth league president Collen Malatji to revive the organisation. Image: WIKUS DE WET, Darren Stewart & @Collen_Malatji3

Addressing delegates at the 26th ANCYL conference at Nasrec convention centre in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said the youth league must take charge of reviving the organisation, eNCA reported.

President Ramaphosa said:

"It is truly fitting that as we end Youth Month that we are here after eight years that we are here in a position where the young people of the African national congress can take charge of reviving their organisation."

Cyril Ramaphosa praises ANCYL for making history during 26th conference

Ramaphosa also congratulated that youth league for finally electing new leaders after spending the last eight years without a proper leadership structure.

The president praised delegates for making history and electing Phumzile Mgcina and Tsakani Shiviti as the first female deputy president and deputy secretary general.

After being elected unopposed, Collen Malatji bagged the position of ANC Youth League president. According to EWN, Malatji was the only candidate to garner enough support to contest for the position through branch nominations.

SA has little faith in ANCYL

Below are some comments:

@IrshaadMoola asked:

"What exactly does this youth league do? What are their objectives? I'm genuinely curious."

@Stuart07339861 criticised:

"ANOTHER bunch of criminals."

Hennie Nel claimed:

"I'm of the opinion that as the youth praise the ANC's criminal leaders as heroes, it's obvious they will also be part of the destruction and will not add value to a better South Africa."

S'thembiso Thulani Kubheka Sombheshane added:

"Groomed by criminals to be more effective criminals."

Antonio Di Paolo said:

"Yeah, right, too late."

