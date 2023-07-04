Newly elected ANCYL President Collen Malatji wants the youth league to take up more seats in Parliament

Malatije demanded that the older ANC parliamentarians make way for youth to represent 50% of the party's MPs

The call forms part of the ANCYL's plan to take a more central role in determining SA's economy and the ANC's policies

JOHANNESBURG - The new African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Malatji, is hitting the ground running after just being elected.

ANCYL President Collen Malatji called for the youth league to take up 50% of the ANC's seats in Parliament.

Malatji called for the ANC's older members of Parliament to make way for the party's young people to take 50% of the ANC's seats in Parliament.

Malatji was elected ANCYL president after contesting for the position unopposed at the structure's 26th national conference on Saturday, 1 July, eNCA reported.

Mataji calls for youth to become majority decision-makers in Parliament

Speaking very sternly on Monday, 3 July, Malatji declared:

“We are not going to accept anything less than 50% of young people in parliament. Parliament is not a retirement village."

The newly elected ANCYL president said that it is essential that the majority of decision-makers are young people who will present to account for the future, making specific reference to Agenda 2050.

Mataltji reassured that the ruling party's youth league didn't want to completely boot older people out of Parliament. He said 50% of more senior politicians would remain to offer wisdom, SowetanLIVE reported.

ANCYL president plans for structure to influence SA's economy and ANC policies

The youth leagues' call for young people to take up half of the ANC's parliamentary seats forms part of the ANCYL's plan to play a vital role in the economy.

Matatji has also set his sights on directly influencing ANC policies. After eight years without a proper leader, ANCYL will finally have leaders sitting in the ANC's national executive committee and national working committees.

Maletji said:

“Our role there is to influence these structures on youth positions. The policy positions of the ANC must reflect our influence."

South Africans debate possibility of adequate youth representation in Parliament

Below are some comments:

@LuckyMngoasheng said:

"Amandla! As young as I am, I don't necessarily believe in young leadership but 50%will do. I'll live with that."

@Cde_Thami added:

"I support the inclusion of youth in parliament but not based on quota but on their individual academic achievement, skills and knowledge."

@GumbiJabulano commented:

"He is setting down a firebrand marker! Whether its youthful animal spirits or ushering in of a new era within the ANC remains to be seen. Time will tell!"

@Brian_Magamana remarked:

"I wonder if Ramaphosa will agree to that."

President Cyril Ramaphosa pins hope for organisations revival on newly elected ANCYL leadership structure

In a related story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Rmaaphosa has high hopes for the newly elected African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leaders.

Addressing delegates at the 26th ANCYL conference at Nasrec convention centre in Johannesburg, Ramaphosa said the youth league must take charge of reviving the organisation, eNCA reported.

President Ramaphosa said:

"It is truly fitting that as we end Youth Month that we are here after eight years that we are here in a position where the young people of the African national congress can take charge of reviving their organisation."

