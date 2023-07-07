One of the country's biggest mysteries may have been solved by a TikTokker who shared a video of a woman pasting flyers on the street

A sight for sore eyes, South Africans reacted humorously to the video and were relieved she was found

The woman was compared to creatures that are impossible to sight daily and thought her appearance was magical

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens believe that seeing someone post these infamous flyers up is like seeing a mythical being like a tokoloshe or even the tooth fairy. Image: @nonhlanhlamankank

Source: TikTok

A woman on a trending TikTok video was compared to a mermaid, the tooth fairy and a tokoloshe after she was seen putting up flyers and disappearing.

This is because the country feels like nobody has seen the faces behind the flyers found on every street and in every city.

The mysterious person who places flyers in public is located

The video, posted by @nonhlanhlamankank, garnered almost 1 million views and is accompanied by a caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"You can tell that she was hoping nobody would see her."

The woman quickly mounts the flyers and walks away as if nothing happened.

This has provided Mzansi with a sense of closure as these posters can be seen everywhere, but nobody sees who puts them up.

JMPD spokesman encourages citizens to report illegal ad placers

Municipalities must approve outdoor advertising, and it is considered illegal to place them without permission.

This was confirmed to Briefly News by Xolile Fihla, a Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson.

He encouraged citizens to report people that erect illegal flyers or posters in Johannesburg to the City of Joburg.

"No person may erect an advertising sign or use or continue to use an advertising sign or any structure or device as an advertising sign without the prior written approval of the City. The owner of an advertising sign and/or the owner of the property on which the approved advertising sign is erected must ensure that such a sign is designed or located not to contradict the outdoor advertising by-laws," he said.

"Members of the public can report illegal adverts in the City of Johannesburg at 011 490 1547 or 011 758 9624. When reporting illegal advertising, please provide the area or street name and the suburb or ward where the illegal activity occurs."

Watch the video here:

Woman's sightings compared to the likes of the tokoloshe and mermaid

Netizens in the comment section compared seeing her decorating the street pole with flyers to her to many mythical beings.

Charz compared her to the tooth fairy.

"It's like saying that you saw the tooth fairy."

Nomcebo_h thanked the Tiktokker for exposing the woman shrouded in myth and wonder.

"Wow! I was beginning to think they magically appear."

Don't Mess With Cat Bubushka felt like watching this was not legal.

"Not gonna lie, this feels illegal. It's like seeing a mermaid in real life."

Emi pointed out that this sight was not for human eyes.

"I feel like this is one of the things humans were not supposed to see."

NyName.It's compared the sighting of the tokoloshe.

"It's like the tokoloshe finally being revealed."

Estate in Centurion replaces EFF posters previously removed

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an estate in Centurion was forced to replace posters of the Economic Freedom Party erected in their estate.

The video shows Derick Jones of the Stone Ridge Estate replacing the EFF's poster after removing them.

This was even though they were placed in the estate legally.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News