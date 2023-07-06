An event looked like there was the supernatural at play as people watched someone who was in the air

The TikTok video of the spectacle went viral as many were mesmerised by the unbelievable sight of a human flying

Online users thought it was interesting to try and figure out how someone was able to stay in the air without something visible holding them up

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One video of an individual seemingly mid-flight went viral. A TiTok video showed a crowd excited by the unbelievable feat.

A TikTok Video shows someone in the air acting like they are flying. Image: Getty Images/DNY59/ TikTok/mehlokazulu33

Source: UGC

Many on the internet were fascinated by the illusion of a human figure flying, and it got over 38 000 likes. Comments were filed with people's funny speculations.

Questionable TikTok video of "witch" in the sky goes viral on social media

A video posted by @mehlokazulu33 shows someone moving through the air. People who saw the strange video wanted to figure out how it was possible. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTok viewers have wild guesses about how man is in sky

Online users love to see videos of supposedly supernatural scenes. This video immediately made people's minds go to witchcraft. Read the comments below:

user12374356868713 guessed:

"He is using a rope."

jimmy james speculated:

"He's on a thin wire that can't be seen from the ground because of the blue sky. The wire must be attached between the trees....!"

Zaza said:

"I need to do that for transport to work. Taxi fare is killing me."

Noxee commented:

"Please teach how to do that do that....so that I can fly to eskom and switch on the lights for my people."

kphilon5 joked:

"So Red Bull really does give you wings."

Tshepiso laughed:

"At least he's doing it broad day light."

Witchcraft prank leaves scared students running for their lives in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that an epic voodoo prank made people's days after it popped up on their TikTok timelines. One man @aeovlogz pulled off the hoax outside an SA school on a bunch of school children.

The man pretended that he was practising witchcraft and needed to sacrifice one of the students. As he tried to grab one of them outside the school premises, they started running in different directions.

The chaotic TikTok video got 1.4 million views in two days and is circulating fast on other social media platforms. People loved how believable the prank was, and the students' fear was horror movie-worthy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News