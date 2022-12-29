A viral TikTok was determined as a hoax by observant internet users who did not believe their eyes after seeing a woman who is half cow

The video of a supposed ritual left people believing that something supernatural was happening but it turned out to be an illusion

Peeps and other publications that reported on the video explained how they made a woman look like she had hooves instead of human feet

A video of a woman who looks like she has the torso of a cow made people nervous. Online peeps commented on it and many figured out how the trippy video was made.

A creepy clip made people think they were seeing witchcraft but most thought it did not make sense. Image: TikTok/@danicruzi

Source: UGC

Peeps were in the comments split between those who believed the clip and those who had theories about why it was fake. Many people who guessed that it was not real, turned out to be right.

People nervous over TikTok video of fake witchcraft

A clip went viral which shows a woman looking like she is half cow. In the TikTok video, she has a tail moving behind her and looks like she has cow feet instead of a human's.

The video left Mzansi afraid that it was evidence of witchcraft. Many people noticed that the tail looked like it was being moved off-camera or by the woman with her hidden hand. In addition, PRNigeria reported that the video was said to be fake months ago. It is reported that there is no evidence that the video is real and the woman simply has her legs buried in the sand.

Online users still reacted to the video and some were convinced that it was real. Others pointed out details in the video that indicated that something was amiss.

omarlamey commented:

"Omg, I pray almighty God guide me as I look at this video."

nicolenadenemoore commented:

"I see the string on the tail."

Eman Jeche commented:

"Mate my heart dropped when I realised what I was watching! You’ll only understand if your African! These are our boogie men!"

Ews1210 commented:

"It’s a real hole and a real string attached to the tail."

lawson commented:

"I have no words, none at all."

Ka’Yare commented:

"This is my second time seeing something like this. I guess it is real."

Mkelly commented:

"The fact you can tell the tail is on a string."

dyatagle commented:

"Tell her to stand up."

✿RAY✿ commented:

"I think she is moving it with her hand."

user7418834910703 commented:

"Is it a Nigerian movie or Bollywood but I am sorry if this is true, sorry."

Jahleel Alexander commented:

"Think I’m the only one seeing that something is actually holding the tail."

