A hilarious TikTok user reenacted how hard she has to work just to teach her friends how to dance

The video shows her impatiently yelling while demonstrating the moves for her less-than-talented friends

The video had netizens in stitches as many found it relatable to people who need dance lessons

A TikTokker cracked people up after showing them the effort she puts into getting her friends to dance properly at parties. The lady demonstrated what a practice session with her friends looks like.

One lady made a skit about the way she has to teach her friends how to groove and people thought it was hilarious. Image: @lethaboblue1

Netizens were thoroughly amused by the video as many said they were the friends who needed instructions. The video attracted people who were willing to admit that they have two left feet.

Woman on TikTok demonstrates how she teaches friends how to dance

A TikTok creator @lethaboblue1 made a skit where she recreated how she teaches her friends moves. In the video, she demonstrates the moves to a trending song Sekete.

Mzansi is a dancing country and people were in stitches over the tutorial. Many netizens said the clip was actually helpful for those who can't dance. Peeps readily admitted that they would need a friend who can teach them how to get down.

Elizabeth commented:

"Not me saving the video so I can practice later."

lelo mothibi commented:

"Nana, the problem is not the steps, because in my head, I am doing exactly that, it's just that the body is not cooperating"

ZOKUHLE NDLOVU commented:

"This is the last chance."

nammadyibi2 commented:

"You’d do it a million times for me sana. Better your friends than me. I’d only catch the aaaaah part."

Yulan commented:

"Ahh chomie come teach me."

MissLittle28. commented:

"Thank you! I’ll do better."

Lethabo Joy Lekgau commented:

"I'm the friend hle. I can't dance to save my life."

Ndumiso commented:

"The comment section, we are old or can't dance like ama 2k."

Thabile nau commented:

"Thanks for teaching me."

thozymetwa@gmail.com commented:

"I feel like you are teaching me. I've been trying to learn but the body iyala and the mind is like you got this girl."

