A video taken by CCTV footage at a Checkers store showed how criminals operate quickly to get results

The lady who was the victim of the crime took to social media to share her harrowing experience

People who watched the video discussed how disturbing it was to see the determination of the thieves

One woman shared the traumatic experience she had after going to a Checkers store in Gauteng. The TikTokker wanted to show people how bad the crime rates are.

A TikTok video shows thieves at Checkers who stole from a customer. Image: @keslieann_123

Source: TikTok

The woman's video of the crime received over 6 000 likes from concerned netizens. There were also hundreds of comments from people who shared theft experiences at a Checkers.

Woman loses her phone after thieves target her at Checkers

@keslieann_123 posted a video showing the moment her phone was stolen by three people. CCTV footage captured how pickpockets work together. See the video below:

South African TikTok viewers feel sorry for the woman whose phone was stolen

People are always concerned about crime levels when they see viral CCTV videos. Many people commented on the video with tips on how to stay safe from criminals. Others lamented how they also lost their phones in supermarkets.

chiefkiller_rsa speculated:

"Some use umuthi like you don’t feel, see or even hear anything."

Shereen added:

"They almost climb on your back that is how close they get. Traveling by train for years taught me few lessons."

staceyhann said:

"if people are too close to you tell them to back off so they know you have noticed them."

Vicky wrote:

"This happened to me as well in Checkers Centurion mall, two older men.. They caught one, the other ran away."

JBen123 commented:

"Heard from a few people its a norm at Checkers Centurion Mall. Manager seems not to care."

Ice_queen_ch14 wondered:

"How did the man that was with you not see."

