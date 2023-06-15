One woman thought she was safe from criminals when she pulled out her phone in a restaurant

The lady was sadly mistaken as she did not notice that someone was eyeing her with criminal intent

A video recorded by the fast-food restaurant CCTV shows the moment that the daring thief struck

A woman had the unfortunate experience of being stolen from. The unsuspecting lady never expected it, but her time with her phone would soon be over forever.

A TikTok video of a CCTV showed a video of the moment a thief took a phone right from a woman's hand while she was in a restaurant. Image: @big_brother74

Source: TikTok

A video showing how a thief dad walked into an establishment got over 50,000 likes from concerned citizens. The video had thousands of comments from South Africans who expressed their frustration with the escalating crime rate.

TikTok video of thief stealing woman's phone in front of cameras

CCTV footage posted by @big_brother74 shows a woman who was in a fast food place. In the video, she was absentmindedly using her phone before a man crept in and grabbed it mid-use. Watch the clip below:

South Africans convinced thief was working with other bystanders in CCTV

People are always upset when they see criminals successful criminals. This video was interesting to see as the criminal felt confident enough to steal the phone right from the woman's hand.

not_inami said:

"That man announced he was coming with the slo mo walk and she even looked at him."

Lapange wrote:

"The way I'm so paranoid I would've long seen him coming."

Zamadlomo added:

"Her instincts warned her, but she ignored them."

lindokuhlenkala commented:

"The guy in a blazer acting like he's trying to catch them."

85mogale suspected:

"Working together but acting like they want to chasing criminal."

Sandisiwe Mafohla advised:

"Buy smart watches guys you can check yo messages and answer calls while your phone in the bag."

