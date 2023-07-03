An elderly woman came up with a clever way to always keep track of her child but with minimal effort

In a TikTok video, the woman can be seen taking her child for a walk, similar to how one would walk a dog

Many people found the video hilarious, while others questioned the practicality of putting a child on a leash.

One woman went viral on TikTok for having a unique childminding method. The lady was taking care of a child the best way she could, and it had people fascinated.

A TikTok video of a grandmother who put a kid on a leash while shopping went viral as Mzansi discussed her babysitting technique. Image: @justinmemeza

The video received over 9,000 likes, and the comments section was divided. People discussed whether attaching the kid to the leash was good for him

Child on leash gets 200 000 views from entertained netizens

A TikTok video by @justinmemeza featuring a child on a leash/ safety harness went viral. The clip shows an older woman at the shops, using a leash to keep the child under control. Watch the video below:

South Africans amused by child being walked like a pet

People are always interested in seeing different dynamics between parents and guardians. The video was a hit, as some parents defended the elderly woman's preferred method of keeping track of the child.

Kulungile Nkosi said:

"This is very practical considering how fast they are and they get kidnapped."

Yoliswa added:

"It’s needed shame , kids get lost in malls all the time. It’s best esp if you can’t keep up with the kid."

Gombakomba Muduhulu wrote:

"You wouldn't understand until you have toddler ko home trouble."

Nomfundo added:

"My sister was criticised for using that on her daughter everywhere we went. then a kid fell down from the top floor at waterfront mall."

Nezuko Kamada commented:

"I had to chase a toddler in a mall and I was helped by strangers to catch him.I needed that string."

Rhoda Africa could relate:

"My daughter would hide between clothes and I'd be looking for a like a crazy person."

