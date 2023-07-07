Mortician shares what South Africans should know before viewing a loved one

A video shared by a mortician displayed important and helpful tips to consider before viewing a loved one

The footage posted on TikTok by @annmwangangi2019 shows a woman preparing a bed for a body viewing

The viral post reminded South Africans that death is an inevitable part of the human journey of life

A South African woman who works as a mortician took to social media to advise people on things to note and consider before viewing a loved one at the mortuary.

After a sudden death, there are usually opportunities to see the body in a more formal and usually much calmer setting, such as when it is laid out in a mortuary or funeral parlour.

Mortician shares helpful tips before viewing a loved one

A video posted on TikTok by @annmwangangi2019 shows a woman preparing the bed where a corpse is laid to be viewed or examined as the video details important tips.

The mortician advises people that cold room viewings are for closure and that people are entitled to ask any questions regarding their kin or to raise any concerns.

She also mentions that a loved one will be very cold to the touch and that if a person wants to see any other part of the body, they should ask for assistance.

Watch the video below to see other helpful tips from the mortician.

Many people say they want to remember their loved one as they were when they were alive. According to Remember a Life, this is understandable, as it can be difficult to accept that they are gone.

However, viewing the body of a loved one can help family and friends acknowledge the loss and begin to heal. Seeing the body can help them accept that the person is truly gone and can also provide them with closure. This is not always an easy decision, but it can be an important one for the grieving process.

South Africans react to the video with fear and sadness

The video left netizens feeling down and morbid as they responded with comments highlighting their fears and experiences related to death

Mabatho_e_c_Letlalo replied:

"It pains me every time I think that one day I'll also be lying here ."

Ty wrote:

"I don’t think it’s death that scares me. I think the fear of leaving my son in this world without me scares me."

Inno said:

"In 2014, I bathed my mama, dressed and made her pretty with some make-up. I was young and don't know where I learned that courage and strength. RIP."

Nique wrote:

"It pains me knowing one day I’ll be here my fear is leaving my children ."

Omuse Festus commented:

"Seeing my beloved mother lying there cold was the hardest thing I have ever faced as a man in my life RIP Mum You did your best."

Gomotsegang Tshipa commented:

"I'm also a mortician. It's very tough seeing families broken every day."

MosesNairobi replied:

"When my time comes, I wish to be taken care of by someone kind like you."

