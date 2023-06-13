A video of a group of University of the Witwatersrand students recently paid a visit to the morgue

The clip posted on TikTok, shows the group introducing themselves before and after the visit

Most of the students appeared uncomfortable after practicals at the Forensic Pathology Services in Johannesburg

As rewarding as it is, studying medicine comes with its fair share of grim experiences.

A group of students from Wits knows this all too well after having a first-hand experience of visiting the Forensic Pathology Services in Johannesburg as part of their practicals.

A group of students had a first-hand experience with a dead body. Image: @kraykraykiara1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Medical students visit the morgue

According to NBC News, Before first-year medical students lay their hands on the living, they learn anatomy from the dead.

A video shows the medical students introducing themselves before going to the morgue and afterwards. Many students appeared uneasy after visiting with only one who goes by the name of Abina, who seemed unphased by the experience.

"Before and after visiting the morgue Mulondoti cracked me up ," the video was captioned.

SA peeps react to the video

According to National Geographic, dissecting a human body is essential training for aspiring physicians.

Several South African netizens responded to the video with banter, while others who had also been to a mortuary shared their experiences, many of which were unpleasant.

user1930663961776 said:

"My gran dropped out of nursing school for this particular reason... she is a retired teacher now."

Nthabiseng Phelane replied:

"I feel like I'm weird coz I never felt scared or anything, and after going in, I had the most normal day ever, I didn't even have nightmares ."

_mulondoti_ commented:

"I was soo traumatised ."

preshpresh27 reacted:

"Abina will work in the morgue."

Dr Kekeletso M. commented:

" Welcome to the club."

Niël Carlson said:

"Emotional Damage!"

Mashudu Rakhubu responded:

"Went there in 2021 for my forensic medicine module never again I had to attend therapy. I wasn’t coping ."

Lilly responded:

"The first time we realised how traumatising and horribly, smelly we are."

Source: Briefly News