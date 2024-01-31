One woman decided to spoil her son by getting him a mini version of a Mercedes Benz convertible

In the video, the lady showcased how she celebrated her little bundle of joy's birthday in style

Online users were impressed by the way the stunner commemorated her child's special day

A Mzansi mother left online users both delighted and stunned after she shared that she bought her son a car for his second birthday.

The lady gave her child a taste for the finer things in life. Netizens loved the idea of gifting a child a kiddies' car.

The video of the little boy enjoying his birthday present received over 32.5K views, thousands of likes and many comments.

A South African woman surprised her son for his second birthday with a Mercedes Benz in a TikTok video. Image: @_dineomacindi

Mom buys Mercedes Benz kids for son's 2nd birthday

A video posted by @dineomacindi on TikTok shows the young woman entering McDonald's with a cake. As the video continues, the lady reveals how she surprised her son with a mini Mercedes Benz. Her child was in awe as he ran towards his vehicle excitedly.

Watch the video below:

Online users gushed over the mini-car

The young lady's content entertained people as they flocked to her comment section to wish her son a happy birthday, while others praised her for making her child's day extra special.

Bongi Mazanga said:

"Aww beautiful."

MaZondi omuhle advised the mother, saying:

"You will not sleep; the first 2 weeks are the craziest. Anyway, Congratulations to Him."

Nandisile Zulu simply added:

"Sweeet."

Nondumiso nandi inquired the prince of the vehicle:

"How much was it."

User6128772545163 wrote:

"Please plug me where can I get the car."

