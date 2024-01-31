Mzansi Mom Surprises Son With Mini Mercedes Benz for His 2nd Birthday in Sweet TikTok Video
- One woman decided to spoil her son by getting him a mini version of a Mercedes Benz convertible
- In the video, the lady showcased how she celebrated her little bundle of joy's birthday in style
- Online users were impressed by the way the stunner commemorated her child's special day
A Mzansi mother left online users both delighted and stunned after she shared that she bought her son a car for his second birthday.
The lady gave her child a taste for the finer things in life. Netizens loved the idea of gifting a child a kiddies' car.
The video of the little boy enjoying his birthday present received over 32.5K views, thousands of likes and many comments.
Mom buys Mercedes Benz kids for son's 2nd birthday
A video posted by @dineomacindi on TikTok shows the young woman entering McDonald's with a cake. As the video continues, the lady reveals how she surprised her son with a mini Mercedes Benz. Her child was in awe as he ran towards his vehicle excitedly.
Watch the video below:
Online users gushed over the mini-car
The young lady's content entertained people as they flocked to her comment section to wish her son a happy birthday, while others praised her for making her child's day extra special.
Bongi Mazanga said:
"Aww beautiful."
MaZondi omuhle advised the mother, saying:
"You will not sleep; the first 2 weeks are the craziest. Anyway, Congratulations to Him."
Nandisile Zulu simply added:
"Sweeet."
Nondumiso nandi inquired the prince of the vehicle:
"How much was it."
User6128772545163 wrote:
"Please plug me where can I get the car."
Mother gets son Mercedes Benz for R2K in a TikTok Video
Briefly News previously reported on a doting mother who bought the best gift for her child's second birthday. The lady gave her child a taste for the finer things in life.
A TikTok creator @amoslynnikele showed people that for R2 800 at Rosebank Baby Fantasy, they can get their kid a car toy. The doting mum gifted her son a kid's red Mercedes convertible. Watch the video below:
