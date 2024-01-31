A woman showed people that she got a car as a gift from a friend who she depended on for transport

The lady shared a video explaining the generosity that she saw from a beloved friend on her birthday

Online users were in disbelief as they reacted to the woman's TikTok post showing a strong friendship

A woman posted on TikTok to show a special birthday that she had. Many people were touched after seeing the emotional moment.

A TikTok video shows a friend giving a woman her surprise car. Image: @leonorah3

The woman on TikTok was expressing her gratitude to a very generous friend. Online users were moved by the post.

Woman gets big surprise on birthday

A woman in a TikTok post explained that she got the biggest surprise. She explained that her friend was tired of picking her up and presented her with a car on her birthday.

SA amazed by generous friend

Many people commented that they needed better friends. Online users had hilarious commentary wishing they had friend like her.

Lee.Radebe commented:

"@April I hope you get tired of hosting me and buy me a house."

Nhlaloe wrote:

"To us who don't have any friends to tag."

Kea added:

"Lol I need new friends. Jokes aside this is amazing, congratulations."

Tolowameriri said:

"Nice. Meanwhile my friends be trying to get me scammed."

nkulixaba gushed:

"Wow, your friend is serious about you, CONGRATULATIONS."

ZeeTheHun prayed:

"Dear God, please send me friends like hers, or better yet, let allow me to be this type of friend. Amen."

