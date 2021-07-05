Aww: Woman Thanks Friend for Lending Her Money to Buy Food When She Was Broke

A local woman has headed online to thank a friend who supported her through a very difficult time

The student's friend cooked and provided her with money for groceries when she had depleted her own funds to support a dependant family back home

Mzansi social media users were definitely inspired by the beautiful friendship

A local woman has expressed her gratitude to an old friend in a touching social media post. Apparently, the friend used to cook for her and even provided the struggling student with money for groceries when times were tough.

This woman has thanked a friend for helping her through a rough patch. Images: @Bongs_Mahlangu/Twitter

, @Bongs_Mahlangu had so much love to share with her selfless friend:

"I met this Princess at TUT..... I remember how she would give me food whenever I went to her room. One time she gave me her NSFAS card to buy groceries because I sent food home and depleted my allowance... Thank you so much for being an amazing human being," she writes.

The sweet woman even shared a picture of the two friends looking the best of mates near a stunning red car. Although the girls don't come from the wealthiest backgrounds, it's clear they'll never stop supporting one another.

Social media users couldn't help marvelling at the wonders of a true friend. Many reminded the beautiful women to treasure their friendship while others shared sweet memories of their own mates.

Check out some of the comments below:

@she_iz_Precious said:

"You inspire me so much Bongie and you are surrounded by amazing friends and it just proves how amazing you are."

@Mnisi95Sizwe said:

"She used to cook for me at res...she's the sweetest darling yazi."

@UBaelish said:

"That’s a ride or die! You hardly find people like that! Cherish that friend yeah!"

@ShongweKhanyi_ said:

"You are surrounded by beautiful-hearted people."

@ckalushic63 said:

"What a true friend. God bless you both."

Kind man praised for braving the rain to fix young boy's broken bicycle

In some more touching news, Briefly News previously reported that a man in the US recently restored humanity in people after stopping whatever he was doing to help a boy fix his broken bicycle.

The man, whose name was not mentioned, was captured on camera fixing a boy's bike in the rain. The man did not mind the rain and did not leave the boy alone in trouble before fixing the broken bike.

A photo of the man helping the kid, who was with his friend, was shared on Facebook by Wilson Curtis. According to Curtis, the man spent about five minutes in the rain trying to fix the little one's bike.

The boys were happy and left the scene with smiles on their faces, same as the good Aamaritan.

''#YourfeelGoodForTheDay Pull up to the hardware store and saw this go down.. Dude literally in the pouring rain coming out to his SUV sees these two young boys, one pushing his broken bike stops everything he is doing and spent five minutes getting drenched fixing it for little man… they rode off happy AF and he just left with a smile on his face... gave me one too! High Five to you #GoodSamaritan #TrueAmerica #RestoredFaithInHumanity," Curtis wrote.

Many people were impressed by the man's good deeds and took to the comments section of Curtis' post to laud him.

