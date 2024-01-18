A loving and wealthy father went the extra mile to make his daughter's 16th birthday special

He decorated the house with balloons, bought snacks, gifts and continued to have a ball of a time to upbeat music

The online community commented on the father's kind gesture, applauding him for his act

A wealthy dad threw a cute 16th birthday surprise for his daughter. Images: @jamesnkosi360

Source: UGC

A little girl was showered with a lavish 16th birthday surprise by her rich father.

@jamesnkosi360 posted a cute video of the surprise.

In the clip, the little girl enters the house with her school uniform. There's a singer who is singing her a happy birthday song.

The space is decorated with balloons. A table with delicious snacks awaited her.

The girl sat down. She wore a crown and a happy birthday sash.

In another video, the princess and her father are having a father-and-daughter time, dancing and singing to upbeat music.

"Happy birthday, Your Highness."

See the girl's birthday surprise

TikTokkers wished the girl a happy birthday

The video has over 5,000 likes, with many online users celebrating with the girl on her special birthday surprise.

@Ummmm said:

"Happy birthday Sihle❤️"

@Mamsie Afrolucious shared:

"If I make such efforts my daughter, even if you know, act surprised, jump up and down! scream and give hugs and kisses. Its obvious but ask, 'Is this chair for me?! OMG!!! Thank you!!!❤❤'"

@kortes commented:

"It's giving rich vibes♥️"

@Thabang Deane wrote:

"Her reaction is like please give me the car keys to my Porsche already."

@Fabulous said:

"Lovely "

@Letladi Paul Johannes shared:

"That’s how Her Majesty gets exited, not like they just cut her finger. Calmly & in a poise manner."

@Bunny commented:

"I need to show my parents what other parents are doing for the daughters born in January."

@nonkosi wrote:

"All she's excited about is biltongtjerrr these kids...so much beautiful effort "

@lusanda said:

"Extra planned kids happy birthday girl!!!"

A man surprised his daughter with cake and money at school

In another story, Briefly News reported about a father who surprised his daughter with a cake and money rolls at school on her birthday.

In a video shared by @tykyrykysurprise, the man suddenly showed up without telling her he would be coming to her school.

Another part of the video captured the moment a cake was placed on a stool in front of her as she danced with her friends in school uniforms. She later pulled out a long roll of N100 notes from the middle of the cake.

Source: Briefly News