A woman on TikTok showed people that they could buy delicious snacks for less when compared to Woolworths

In a video, the lady went to a shop that sells Woolworths products that weren't fit to be sold in the main shop

Online users were delighted by the video that showed them exactly where to go for cheaper treats

A lady on TikTok showed that they can buy Woolworths snacks for much cheaper. In a video, the creator went to a shop that stores treats found at Woolies for less.

A TikTok video by one woman shows a Woolworths sweets factory shop and many were excited. Image: @mother.0f.7

Netizens found the video helpful, and it received more than 17,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were raving about the shop.

Woman shares a location for cheap Woolworths food

A lady on TikTok @mother.0f.7 made a video showing where they can buy Woolworths rejects. In the video, she went to a shop named Nibbly Bits.

The shop is available in Durban, Cape Town and other surrounding areas. Watch the video below:

South Africans delighted by Woolworths factory shop

Many people think the woman is showing them the ropes for bargain shopping at Woolworths. Online users were curious to know if they would find a location near them.

AusiKay said:

"I haven't been there before but I'm already addicted."

inthesestilettos wrote:

"I used to LOVE this place gosh I wish JHB had one."

Zama Gqabu wondered:

"Why are they considered rejects?.. I just need to know what I'm eating."

Carlinn replied:

"Shape usually. Not perfect."

OtterLady joked:

"This store is DANGEROUS haha, I always end up spending so much more than what I need to!"

South Africans love to know about cheap treats

TikTok viewers are always happy when someone tells them where to get products for cheap. One man went viral after he showed people exactly where to buy sweets in bulk if they live in Joburg.

Woman discovers Woolies cake factory prices, SA grateful for the plug

Briefly News previously reported that Woolworths is known for making tasty desserts. The store's pastries are in constant demand, and the creator who shared their location of the cake factory was a hit.

The video got over 700,000 views from interested Woolworths customers. Many flooded the comments to discuss the shopping hack.

A creator, @penelope_monareng, who works with food on TikTok, shared a spot stocked with some Woolworth's cake from as little as R60. The lady filmed the Woolworths factory's fridges that were filled with cakes.

