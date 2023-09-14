A lady on TikTok plugged people where they could buy Mr Price items for much less than what they had in the shops

The lady made a TikTok video of the place in Cape Town to go for the brand's items that are sold at clearance prices

Online users were thankful for the woman who shared the cheap shopping location with Mr Price branded items

A TikTokker showed her viewers a useful clothing plug. The lady showed people that they could shop Mr. Price for way cheaper.

A TikTok video shows a woman at a Mr Price factory store in Cape Town.

Source: TikTok

Many people thought the shopping guide video was helpful and got over 7,000 likes. Hundreds of comments from people who were thankful to the lady.

Woman shares Mr Price factory plug

A woman in Cape Town shows @siwathrifts.sz the people that they can buy Mr Price products for much cheaper. In a video of the lady who went to Salt River, she found Mr Price's items being sold at bargains.

Watch the video:

South Africans appreciate Mr Price plug

Many people said they loved the woman's shopping hack. Read the sweet comments:

OGJohnLemon said:

"I once got some formal pants on clearance for R15 at Mr Price"

Ali commented:

"I always go check this place during my lunch time they always have such nice prices."

Dassy D wrote:

"This is where I got my Parasuit pants from."

CallmeKurby declared:

"I love this store."

anitaklein75 added:

"Looks interesting need to get there."

Alice was grateful

"Thank you for sharing."

Mr Price fascinates South Africans

Mr Price is one of many people's go-to. The one-woman won't fire after showing people what she bought at the store.

"Thanks for the plug": Woman finds Zara factory clothes shop in Durban

Briefly News previously reported that In the city of Durban, a fashion-savvy woman has become the talk of the town by plugging SA with affordable, high-quality Zara clothing.

Fashion influencer Wendy Shozi did a TikTok video of a local shop that has become a style haven, offering fashion-forward individuals the opportunity to stay on-trend without breaking the bank.

Zara, renowned for its chic and contemporary designs, has long been a sought-after brand worldwide. However, accessing their products in South Africa often came with a hefty price tag. This woman saw an opportunity to bridge the gap, providing Mzansi with affordable Zara clothes in a store she found in West street, Durban.

Source: Briefly News