A fashion influencer has recently showcased her passion for promoting Mzansi fashion through her Mr Price haul

The young hun highlights stylish and affordable clothing items from local brands, emphasizing the importance of supporting homegrown talent

Her genuine enthusiasm shines through her content creation as she shares her favourite picks and encourages her followers to support the local fashion scene

Fashion Influencer plugs SA with deals from Mr Price. Images: @justacitygirl_/TikTok.

In the world of fashion influencers, one standout personality has caught the attention of Mzansi with her recent Mr Price haul.

Fashionista plugs Mzansi with epic deals

TikTok user @justacitygirl, a fashion influencer, has showcased her trendy finds and expressed her deep-rooted commitment to promoting fashion. In a video, she showed off a Mr Price haul featuring stylish and affordable clothing items, which has struck a chord with her followers. Her choice to support local brands and highlight the fashion scene in Mzansi has gained admiration and praise from fashion enthusiasts across the country.

She says:

"I love sharing bargain finds! I love saving money and I think it's important to share that with my following too. I am always sharing sales or affordable fashion and beauty!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises young hun for all her fashion plugs

Through her influential platform, she has become a voice for the emerging designers and fashion brands in Mzansi. Her Mr Price haul is a testament to her dedication to promoting Mzansi fashion and empowering local fashion communities.

Fashion enthusiasts shared their views in the comment section:

@Melo said:

"Which store is it the boots are gorgeous."

@Ronel - Makeup & Style Girl said:

"Love Daai boots!!! Wil dit hé maar ek kon nie online kry nie! Moet gaan loer in die winkel!"

@user1101578620175

"Which Mr Price is this?"

@Zas said:

"Thank you for plugging us with the most epic shoes ever."

@Danielle Grundling commented:

"Kyk haar TikTok. Ons kort shopping money."

