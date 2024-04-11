A young woman unveiled her savings, which she stored in a container, and Mzansi was shocked

The video gained a huge attraction online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments on Twitter

Online users reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to praise the lady for her discipline

A young woman took to social media to showcase her savings, and the end results were shocking for many.

A lady shocked Mzansi with her savings in a Twitter video. Image: Mlungisi N/Twitter and Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Woman unveils her savings in a vial video

This young lady became the talk of the town after she showed off her savings, which astonished many South Africans online. In the footage shared by Mlungisi N on Twitter, now known as X, one can see the young lady cutting her container as she was down, breaking the top part off; she unveiled her money that was stacked in the container, which was a bunch of R100 notes leaving many people in shock.

However, that was not the only container that the woman opened; to many people's surprise, she cut off the top part of yet another container, which contained a whole bunch of R200 notes, and online users were amazed.

The video of the woman captured the attention of netizens as it generated over 186K views along with thousands of likes and many comments.

Watch the video below:

People react to the video clip

Many people took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the video, saying:

Yz said:

"Banks won't like this!!! But this is a good idea these days. Bank charges are so high these days."

Joel Ervin cracked a joke, saying:

"Usually saving this way, your family finds it after you’ve died and spend it all quickly."

Manelza Nelz shared:

"I always go back and end up giving up."

YT: ReBa Twins commented:

"This is the kind of money we saving in banks."

Marlo Stanfield wrote:

"In this here Cyril's Economy! You guys are rich rich."

Woman's TikTok video reveals father's 2008 pay slip, sparks social media frenzy

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady was shocked at how much her father earned back in 2008. She shared the video on TikTok.

The footage shared by @bongisa_dlamini has received over 456K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. The young lady unveiled her father's pay slip, startling people online. Her dad was earning around R2.5K per month back in 2008.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News