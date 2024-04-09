A teen mom took to social media to showcase how she moved abroad with her son for a better future

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People loved the woman's content as they flocked to the comments section to wish them well on their new journey

A young South African mom shared a heartwarming TikTok video, which went viral on social media, leaving many people in their feelings.

A South African woman took to TikTok to unveil how she travelled overseas with her son. Image: @tshepiso4022

Source: TikTok

Teen mom moves abroad with her son

The footage shared by hepiso4022 on TikTok shows the young lady and her son at the airport. As the clip progresses, the woman can be seen in the plane. The pair were having a good time enjoying each other's company.

The woman revealed in her caption that she was a teen mom who decided to move abroad with her son for a better future.

The video captured the attention of many people online as it received over 58K views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

She captioned her post saying:

"My dream has finally come true."

Watch the video below:

Peeps wish the woman well on her new journey

The video of the teen mom was well received by the public as they took to her comments section to send her heartfelt messages.

Mary-Jane said:

"Awww mama! This is beautiful! Keep it up mzali! You doing amazing."

Phiwasshongwe added:

"Congratulations love, now I can live. My dream through you, please can we be friends."

Ntlentle wrote:

"Ow mama!! wish you all the very best."

Nikim_25 commented:

"How's overseas treating you mommy? So happy for you."

Nina asked:

"Congratulations.... please take us through your journey."

Source: Briefly News