One South African woman deserves a Daughter of the Year award.

Determined to help her mother succeed, Wandi Ndlovu (@wandi_ndlovu) decided to invest in her dream by funding her mother's business.

Daughter supports mom's business

According to Investopedia, starting a small business is hard work in any environment, but it's even more challenging in a tough economy. This is partly because when credit markets are tight, it can be difficult to get financing.

Thankfully, guardian angels like Wandi exist, and her mother did not need to look much further for financial assistance.

A TikTok video shows Wandi's mother hard at work as she creates her products, which include hand-crafted candles, reed diffusers and shea butter sugar scrubs.

"I funded my mom's business, I'm so emotional and excited at the same time," Wandi wrote in the post.

Watch the mother create magic:

SA shows supportive daughter love

Many netizens showered Wandi with praise, commending her for being a loving and supportive daughter.

zandilemotha138 said:

"Sizo support gal uyanqomeka umsebenzi ka mommy."

itts kabo replied:

"Mina ngiyakuthanda shame."

Tshegofatso replied:

"This is amazing ❤️"

Cindy Princess250 said:

"Ncooo so cute ❤️ Can you please teach me how to do it?"

Amanda wrote:

"I love you for having a sense of duty and responsibility for your loved ones❤️"

andisamanyekane18 replied:

"Proud of you, stranger, congratulations!"

lenkosi_mpos_ commented:

"Packaging is gorgeous!"

Hle_K said:

"Ngiyakwazi ukuyoyithenga endlini? Or you do deliveries around siluma too?"

