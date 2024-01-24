A Mzansi woman took to social media to share the pain and grief of losing her grandmother

In a post, she shared a photo of herself and her grandmother, whom she regarded as her entire world

Many Mzansi netizens were moved and reacted to the emotional post with comforting messages

A woman opened up about the pain of losing her grandmother in an emotional post. Image: @Sli_Simelane

Source: Twitter

Condolences have poured in for a young South African woman after taking to social media to share her heartbreak of losing her beloved grandmother.

Woman rocked by gogo's passing

In an emotional post on X (formerly knwon as Twitter), @Sli_Simelane posted a photo with her late gogo at her graduation ceremony.

In a heartfelt caption, the woman expressed how much her grandmother contributed to her life and success. @Sli_Simelane wrote:

"Anyone who knows me knows that my grandmother is my entire world, if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here, and now my world is gone ."

Judging by the post, @Sli_Simelane the loss of her grandmother has been hard to come to terms with, understandably so.

According to Grouport Online Therapy, understanding the emotions associated with this loss, seeking support, practising self-care, and finding ways to honour your grandmother's memory are essential steps in navigating this difficult time.

SA offers condolences

Many netizens reacted to the post with messages providing comfort and support to @Sli_Simelane.

@Thabo_Tshisi commented:

"So sorry for your loss Babe ❤️."

@NormaMansoor wrote:

"Ahhh congratulations my love. So beautiful to see your acknowledgment about her ❤️ and you can see in this pic how proud she is of you."

@Asa_Sigoxo replied:

"Ncese ."

@Nigel_Mang replied:

"My condolences Sime. May she rest in peace and you and your family find strength."

@Mo_Ramatseba responded:

"I’m sorry, I read this tweet and my heart dropped because I can’t imagine losing my grandmother . That is my superwoman. Sending you my deepest condolences ❤️."

@Boitumelo_MB said:

"My deepest condolences may her soul rest in peace."

